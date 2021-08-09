Haiti’s judges fear probe job

Haiti’s justice system is still struggling to find a judge willing to investigate the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise a full month after he died, as magistrates fear for their lives if they take on the murky and explosive case.

“It is a sensitive, political dossier. Before agreeing to investigate it, a judge thinks about his own safety and that of his family,” one judge said on condition of anonymity. “For this reason, investigating magistrates are not too enthusiastic about accepting it.”

Several magistrates have told the dean of the Haitian Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince that they are not interested in working on the shocking July 7 assassination of Moise at the presidential residence by a commando team, the judge added.

Moise’s wife, Martine, was wounded, but survived.

Haitian Senior Magistrate Bernard Saint-Vil has sought to reassure these judges, telling them that he has asked the government to guarantee their safety and requested bodyguards.

Early last week, Saint-Vil said that he would announce on Thursday the name of the investigating magistrate chosen to take on the case, but in the end, he could not make the announcement because no judge wanted the job.

Police said that they had arrested 44 people in connection with the killing, including 12 Haitian police officers, 18 Colombians who were allegedly part of the commando team and two Americans of Haitian descent.

The head of Moise’s security detail is among those detained in connection with the plot allegedly organized by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.

Moise had been ruling the nation by decree, as gang violence spiked and COVID-19 spread.