N Korea’s Kim urges relief rollout

EMERGENCY: The Korean Central News Agency said the Central Military Commission’s South Hamgyong chapter met to discuss the flooding damage and recovery plans

Reuters and AFP, SEOUL





More than 1,000 homes have been damaged and 5,000 people evacuated in North Korea after flooding caused by heavy rains, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, with swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has mobilized the military to carry out relief work in areas hit by the heavy rains, KCNA reported, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortage.

The Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea held a meeting of its South Hamgyong Province chapter to discuss damage and recovery, KCNA said.

Vehicles pass through flooded streets after heavy rains across South Hamgyong Province, North Korea, in an undated photograph. Photo: KRT via APTV

Kim did not attend the meeting, but party officials conveyed his message that the military should launch a relief campaign and provide necessary supplies, it added.

“It was also emphasized that he called for awakening and arousing the [party] officials ... into waging the recovery campaign skillfully and unyieldingly,” it reported.

KCNA did not specify the extent of the rain damage, but said that the Central Military Commission had explored emergency measures to rebuild the disaster-stricken areas, stabilize people’s livelihoods, prevent COVID-19 and minimize crop damage.

The meeting came amid concerns over a crisis in a reclusive economy that has been dogged by international sanctions, aimed at curbing its nuclear and weapons programs.

In June, Kim said that the country faced a “tense” food situation, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s typhoons.

South Korea’s central bank has said that North Korea’s economy last year experienced its biggest contraction in 23 years.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but closed its borders, halted trade and imposed strict prevention measures, considering the pandemic as an issue of national survival.

South Korean lawmakers last week said that North Korea needed about 1 million tonnes of rice, with military and emergency reserves running out.

A forecast released last month by the UN Food and Agricultural Organization said that North Korea was facing a food shortage of about 860,000 tonnes this year, warning that the country could experience a “harsh lean period.”

Footage from Pyongyang’s state-run KCTV showed homes flooded up to their roofs, as well as what appeared to be damaged bridges.

The report said that “hundreds of hectares of farmland” were submerged or lost in South Hamgyong Province, on top of the severely affected homes and roads, as river levees collapsed.

South Hamgyong Province officials who met on Thursday discussed “emergency measures to promptly stabilize the living of people in the disaster-hit areas, further tightening emergency epidemic prevention work and minimizing the damage to crops,” KCNA said.

With the soil saturated, more rain could cause further damage, North Korean State Hydro-Meteorological Administration deputy head Ri Yong-nam told KCTV.

“We expect heavy rain until the Aug. 10 in various regions, centering around the east coast area,” Ri said.

Natural disasters tend to have a greater effect on the isolated country due to its weak infrastructure, while deforestation has left it vulnerable to flooding.

A series of typhoons last summer also triggered floods that damaged farmland and destroyed thousands of homes.