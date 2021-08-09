More than 1,000 homes have been damaged and 5,000 people evacuated in North Korea after flooding caused by heavy rains, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, with swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has mobilized the military to carry out relief work in areas hit by the heavy rains, KCNA reported, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortage.
The Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea held a meeting of its South Hamgyong Province chapter to discuss damage and recovery, KCNA said.
Photo: KRT via APTV
Kim did not attend the meeting, but party officials conveyed his message that the military should launch a relief campaign and provide necessary supplies, it added.
“It was also emphasized that he called for awakening and arousing the [party] officials ... into waging the recovery campaign skillfully and unyieldingly,” it reported.
KCNA did not specify the extent of the rain damage, but said that the Central Military Commission had explored emergency measures to rebuild the disaster-stricken areas, stabilize people’s livelihoods, prevent COVID-19 and minimize crop damage.
The meeting came amid concerns over a crisis in a reclusive economy that has been dogged by international sanctions, aimed at curbing its nuclear and weapons programs.
In June, Kim said that the country faced a “tense” food situation, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s typhoons.
South Korea’s central bank has said that North Korea’s economy last year experienced its biggest contraction in 23 years.
North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases, but closed its borders, halted trade and imposed strict prevention measures, considering the pandemic as an issue of national survival.
South Korean lawmakers last week said that North Korea needed about 1 million tonnes of rice, with military and emergency reserves running out.
A forecast released last month by the UN Food and Agricultural Organization said that North Korea was facing a food shortage of about 860,000 tonnes this year, warning that the country could experience a “harsh lean period.”
Footage from Pyongyang’s state-run KCTV showed homes flooded up to their roofs, as well as what appeared to be damaged bridges.
The report said that “hundreds of hectares of farmland” were submerged or lost in South Hamgyong Province, on top of the severely affected homes and roads, as river levees collapsed.
South Hamgyong Province officials who met on Thursday discussed “emergency measures to promptly stabilize the living of people in the disaster-hit areas, further tightening emergency epidemic prevention work and minimizing the damage to crops,” KCNA said.
With the soil saturated, more rain could cause further damage, North Korean State Hydro-Meteorological Administration deputy head Ri Yong-nam told KCTV.
“We expect heavy rain until the Aug. 10 in various regions, centering around the east coast area,” Ri said.
Natural disasters tend to have a greater effect on the isolated country due to its weak infrastructure, while deforestation has left it vulnerable to flooding.
A series of typhoons last summer also triggered floods that damaged farmland and destroyed thousands of homes.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December