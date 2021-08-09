Greek fires rage as rain saves Turkey

SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance

AFP, PEFKOFYTO, Greece





Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey.

In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said.

In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears.

Locals try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Metochi, Greece, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

“This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.”

One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV how, after being evacuated, he saw footage on television of his house burning.

“My child is still crying from the shock,” he said.

France and Britain said they were rushing to help Greece.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on Twitter that he had spoken with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Solidarity as Europeans always,” Macron wrote, saying that France had deployed 80 firefighters and rescue workers, as well as three Canadair firefighting planes.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel posted on Twitter on Saturday that Britain was sending “a team of experienced firefighters to support Greek firefighters currently battling the huge blazes.”

Egypt is expected to send two helicopters, while Spain said it would send one Canadair plane.

With strong winds and temperatures of up to 38°C forecast in some regions on Saturday, the blazes in Greece are expected to continue for some time.

This year’s fires have been far more destructive than in previous years.

In the past 10 days, 56,655 hectares have been burned in Greece, while the average number of hectares burned in the same period between 2008 and last year was 1,700 hectares, the European Forest Fire Information System said.

“When this nightmarish summer ends, we will reverse the damage as soon as possible,” Mitsotakis pledged on Saturday.

Greece and Turkey have been fighting devastating wildfires for more than one week, as the region experiences its worst heat wave in decades.

Officials and experts have linked such intense weather events to climate change.

The blazes so far have resulted in the deaths of two people in Greece and eight in Turkey, with dozens more hospitalized over 10 days.

A UN draft report has labeled the Mediterranean region a “climate change hotspot,” warning that heat waves, droughts and fires are to become fiercer, as they are supercharged by rising temperatures.

However, the weather gave Turkey some relief on Saturday.

Officials in the coastal city of Antalya said that the blazes were under control in the southwestern province after rainfall.

Heavy rain was expected until the afternoon in areas, including Manavgat, one of those worst-hit by the fires.

However, the situation remained serious around the tourist hotspot of Mugla, where at least three neighborhoods have been ordered to evacuate.

There have been more than 200 fires in 47 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Thirteen of those fires in five provinces were still burning.

On Saturday, Greek Civil Protection and Crisis Management Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias said that 55 blazes were raging across Greece.

They were burning on Evia — the country’s second-largest island, which lies east of the capital — in the Peloponnese region in the southwest and in Fthiotida in Central Greece.

The fire front on Evia alone ran a length of 30km, Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos said.

On the north of the island, another 23 residents were evacuated on Saturday morning, after 1,300 people had been plucked off the beaches by ferry boats the night before.

Navy warships were on high alert off the coast in case more evacuations were required.

Meanwhile, officials reopened part of a motorway linking Athens to the north of the country.

More than 300 families whose homes had been burned down were being sheltered in hotels, Spanos told the Athens News Agency (ANA).

The situation remained dire in Mani, in the Peloponnese, where 5,000 people were evacuated on Friday.

On Saturday, East Mani Mayor Eleni Drakoulakou told ERT TV that half of the municipality had been destroyed by the flames, saying that a lack of water-bombing air support during the critical first hours of the wildfire was to blame.

ANA reported that two people had been charged with arson: On Friday, a woman was arrested in Athens carrying two lighters, petrol and flammable material, just after a fire broke out there, while a man was also arrested in Attica’s Krioneri.