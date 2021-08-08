World News Quick Take

Agencies





HUNGARY

Sale of LGBT books limited

The government on Friday ordered booksellers to place children’s books that depict homosexuality in “closed packaging,” the latest move in an escalating campaign that rights groups have decried as an assault on the LGBT community. The order also forbids the public display of products that depict or promote gender deviating from sex at birth, and bans the sale of all books or media content that depict homosexuality or gender change within 200m of a school or church. The decree came after the legislature in June passed a law forbidding the display of homosexual content to minors. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the measures — which were attached to a law that allows tougher penalties for pedophilia — seek only to protect children. However critics of the legislation say that it conflates homosexuality with pedophilia as part of a ploy to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections next year.

NICARAGUA

US imposes visa restrictions

The US on Friday imposed visa restrictions on 50 relatives of Nicaraguan officials, as Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega ramped up his crackdown against the opposition ahead of November elections in which he is to seek a fourth consecutive term. The US Department of State’s visa sanctions against family members of Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors and judges follow a series of measures targeting people close to Ortega, including Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo and his wife. “The United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible for or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime’s attacks on democratic institutions,” the department said in a statement. Ortega’s government has jailed many of the top contenders set to run against him, wiping some opposition groups out of the race entirely. Following the US announcement, his administration suspended one of the remaining opposition parties, Citizens Alliance for Liberty, that had put forward a presidential candidate earlier this week.

SWITZERLAND

UEFA headquarters raided

A criminal investigation of alleged wrongdoing by then-staff at European soccer governing body UEFA led to police raids at its headquarters, Swiss cantonal prosecutors said on Friday. Two people were in April arrested and detained until this week, the prosecutors said, adding that it expects the investigation to continue for several months. The arrests were revealed by Swiss daily Blick. UEFA said it fired two members of its information and communication technology staff immediately on learning of the investigation, which is about “arrangements with external ICT [information and communications technology] service providers.” The investigation does not involve the sale of broadcasting rights or deals with sponsors, the organizing body of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA European Championship said, describing itself as “an injured party [and] a private claimant in the preliminary proceedings.”

UNITED STATES

Space tickets for sale

Spaceship company Virgin Galactic on Thursday said it would open ticket sales for space flights starting at US$450,000 a seat, weeks after the firm’s billionaire founder Richard Branson’s high-profile trip to the edge of space. Branson soared about 90km above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.