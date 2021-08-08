HUNGARY
Sale of LGBT books limited
The government on Friday ordered booksellers to place children’s books that depict homosexuality in “closed packaging,” the latest move in an escalating campaign that rights groups have decried as an assault on the LGBT community. The order also forbids the public display of products that depict or promote gender deviating from sex at birth, and bans the sale of all books or media content that depict homosexuality or gender change within 200m of a school or church. The decree came after the legislature in June passed a law forbidding the display of homosexual content to minors. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the measures — which were attached to a law that allows tougher penalties for pedophilia — seek only to protect children. However critics of the legislation say that it conflates homosexuality with pedophilia as part of a ploy to mobilize conservative voters ahead of elections next year.
NICARAGUA
US imposes visa restrictions
The US on Friday imposed visa restrictions on 50 relatives of Nicaraguan officials, as Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega ramped up his crackdown against the opposition ahead of November elections in which he is to seek a fourth consecutive term. The US Department of State’s visa sanctions against family members of Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors and judges follow a series of measures targeting people close to Ortega, including Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo and his wife. “The United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible for or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime’s attacks on democratic institutions,” the department said in a statement. Ortega’s government has jailed many of the top contenders set to run against him, wiping some opposition groups out of the race entirely. Following the US announcement, his administration suspended one of the remaining opposition parties, Citizens Alliance for Liberty, that had put forward a presidential candidate earlier this week.
SWITZERLAND
UEFA headquarters raided
A criminal investigation of alleged wrongdoing by then-staff at European soccer governing body UEFA led to police raids at its headquarters, Swiss cantonal prosecutors said on Friday. Two people were in April arrested and detained until this week, the prosecutors said, adding that it expects the investigation to continue for several months. The arrests were revealed by Swiss daily Blick. UEFA said it fired two members of its information and communication technology staff immediately on learning of the investigation, which is about “arrangements with external ICT [information and communications technology] service providers.” The investigation does not involve the sale of broadcasting rights or deals with sponsors, the organizing body of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA European Championship said, describing itself as “an injured party [and] a private claimant in the preliminary proceedings.”
UNITED STATES
Space tickets for sale
Spaceship company Virgin Galactic on Thursday said it would open ticket sales for space flights starting at US$450,000 a seat, weeks after the firm’s billionaire founder Richard Branson’s high-profile trip to the edge of space. Branson soared about 90km above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December