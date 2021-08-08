The process of rebuilding has begun once again for Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh after a week of heavy rains made thousands homeless.
The chest-high waters that flowed through parts of Cox’s Bazar have exposed the vulnerability of the area’s unplanned settlements, which have to be repeatedly repaired and rebuilt after flooding, cyclones and fires.
At least 21,000 refugees were displaced by heavy rains that began on Tuesday last week.
Photo: AFP
Flash flooding inundated the fragile shelters, which are made of bamboo and tarpaulin, with landslides crushing those perched on unstable hills.
Zahed Khan, a Rohingya rights advocate who lives in a refugee camp in Kutupalong, said: “All of our family was at home, and we didn’t have any way to escape so we tried everything we could do to get rid of the water. We dug ditches to drain the water away.”
Most of his family’s belongings and documents were damaged by the water, he said.
“We’re trying to rebuild, with difficulty because we don’t have the financial support to get materials. We spent days in the damaged shelter,” he said, adding that they later received materials from non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
The main Kutupalong camp, established in the 1990s, is home to 700,000 Rohingya who fled violence in neighboring Myanmar.
Forests and hills were quickly cleared of vegetation by the refugees to make way for the expanding camp, but the mass deforestation has weakened the soil, and rainwater runs straight off the hills instead of being drawn down into aquifers.
At least six Rohingya died in last week’s floods, along with 15 Bangladeshis. The rains damaged bridges, roads and paths used by the refugees to move around within the camps, which are also crucial to deliver aid in hard-to-reach areas.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said that hundreds of clinics, aid delivery centers and toilets had been damaged, although some have since been repaired.
The agency provided kits to help tie down shelters ahead of the monsoon seasons, and trained thousands of volunteers, it said.
However, with the camps locked down as Bangladesh goes through its worst outbreak of COVID-19 yet and after fires displaced tens of thousands of people earlier this year, last week’s deadly rains have increased desperation among Rohingya.
“The life we are having here at camp is like a sample of hell. We don’t want to live here for one minute,” said Mohammed Zonaid, a Rohingya photographer and aid worker whose shelter was damaged by a landslide.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “NGOs were not ready to deal with the rains, and their lack of care meant people died and so many became shelterless,” Zonaid said.
Some families early last month began a hunger strike, refusing to take rations from the UN until they were given better living conditions.
