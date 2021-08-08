The world might record 5.3 million deaths and 12 million excess fatalities by December as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 drives a surge in COVID-19 cases, projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation showed on Friday.
The US-based institute expects deaths to peak at the beginning of next month, before starting to slowly decline, it said.
The institute’s forecasts distinguish between officially reported COVID-19 deaths and excess deaths attributed to the illness including unreported fatalities.
There have been almost 4.3 million deaths from COVID-19 globally since the start of the pandemic, WHO data showed.
The Delta variant is associated with viral loads that are more than 1,200 times higher in newly infected individuals compared with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, which means that Delta can spread as easily as chickenpox.
Studies from the UK have also shown that Delta, which was discovered in India in October last year, is more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines than the virus’ Alpha variant that emerged in Britain late last year.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December