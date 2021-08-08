COVID-19: Experts expect 5.3m deaths by December

Bloomberg





The world might record 5.3 million deaths and 12 million excess fatalities by December as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 drives a surge in COVID-19 cases, projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation showed on Friday.

The US-based institute expects deaths to peak at the beginning of next month, before starting to slowly decline, it said.

The institute’s forecasts distinguish between officially reported COVID-19 deaths and excess deaths attributed to the illness including unreported fatalities.

There have been almost 4.3 million deaths from COVID-19 globally since the start of the pandemic, WHO data showed.

The Delta variant is associated with viral loads that are more than 1,200 times higher in newly infected individuals compared with the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, which means that Delta can spread as easily as chickenpox.

Studies from the UK have also shown that Delta, which was discovered in India in October last year, is more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines than the virus’ Alpha variant that emerged in Britain late last year.