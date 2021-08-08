Israel on Friday conducted overnight airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation for the launching of incendiary balloons from the Palestinian enclave that caused fires in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said yesterday.
“In response to continual launches of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel throughout the day, a short while ago IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas military compound and a rocket launching site,” the military said in a statement. “The rocket launching site was located in close proximity to civilian surroundings, once again emphasizing how Hamas continues to endanger Palestinian civilians.”
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Photo: AP
Incendiary balloons on Friday caused four fires in the Eshkol region near Gaza, Israeli firefighters said.
The last time such an attack took place, on July 25, the military retaliated with airstrikes on Hamas targets.
There have been sporadic incidents, including a series of incendiary balloon launches since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave.
That conflict killed 260 Palestinians including some fighters, Gaza authorities said.
In Israel, 13 people were killed, including a soldier, by projectiles fired from Gaza, the Israeli police and military said.
Friday’s balloon launches come after the military carried out retaliatory shelling in Lebanon in response to a volley of rockets fired by Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.
