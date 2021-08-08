Californians face weekend of wildfires

ALARMING TREND: This year’s fire season has thus far affected three times as much land as in the same period last year, which had the worst fire season in state history

AP, GREENVILLE, California





People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California on Friday found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes.

The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It had engulfed an area larger than the size of New York City and was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded state history, the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection said.

Wind-driven flames destroyed dozens of homes and most of Greenville’s downtown on Wednesday and Thursday, and also heavily damaged Canyondam, a hamlet with a population of about three dozen people. The fire reached the town of Chester, where firefighters protected homes and businesses, officials said.

Burned vehicles are shrouded in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Charlene Mays kept her gas station in Chester open as long as she could, telling weary firefighters not to apologize for the trail of ash their boots left on the floor, but when the small town on the northwest shore of Lake Almanor lost power, Mays decided that it was time for her to leave.

She ran home to grab a box of valuables, including her husband’s class ring and some jewelry. The smoke was so thick that it was hard to breathe. Chunks of ash broke apart as they hit the ground, making a sound like broken glass.

Since then, Mays has been living in the parking lot of Lassen College in Susanville. Her husband stayed behind to maintain some water tanks firefighters were using. It’s just her, a miniature pinscher chihuahua named Jedidiah and a pit bull named Bear.

Her home was still standing on Friday, but her fate was bound with the direction of the wind. She wasn’t alone.

“I’ve got probably 30 of my regular customers right here,” she said.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, spanned an area of 1,760km2, with just 21 percent contained. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Weather at the fire site was expected to have higher humidity and calmer winds yesterday, with temperatures topping 32oC instead of the 64kph gusts and temperatures above 38oC recorded earlier in the week.

Still, the blaze and its neighboring fires, within a couple hundred kilometers of each other, posed an ongoing threat.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the western US.

Scientists say that climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and would continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Near Klamath National Forest, firefighters kept an eye on small communities that were ordered to evacuate in the path of the Antelope Fire, which earlier had thrown up flames 30m high as it blackened bone-dry grass, brush and timber. It was just 20 percent contained.

Further northwest, some 500 homes scattered in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest remained threatened by the Monument Fire and others by the McFarland Fire, both started by lightning storms last week, fire officials said.

About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded about a third of the River Fire that broke out on Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings.

Evacuations for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted on Friday. Three people, including a firefighter, had been injured, authorities said.

Smoke from the fires blanketed central California and western Nevada, causing air quality to deteriorate to very unhealthy levels. Air quality advisories extended through the San Joaquin Valley and as far west as the San Francisco Bay Area, where residents were urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

California’s fire season is on track to surpass last year, which had the worst season in recorded state history. Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 blazes have destroyed more than 3,260km2 of land — more than triple the losses for the same period last year, state fire figures showed.