AUSTRALIA

PRC demands ‘unacceptable’

Australia will not accept Chinese demands to change policy to restart bilateral talks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said on Thursday. “We’ve been advised by China that they will only engage in high-level dialogue if we meet certain conditions. Australia places no conditions on dialogue. We can’t meet [their] conditions now,” Payne said. Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei Technologies Co from its nascent 5G network in 2018, cooled further after Canberra last year called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19. China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian wine and barley, and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes. Despite the tensions, China remains Australia’s largest trading partner.

NORTH KOREA

Floods damage 1,100 homes

More than 1,100 homes were damaged, thousands of people evacuated, and farms and roads washed away after days of heavy rains brought flooding, state media reported. The reports came as concern grows about damage to crops and possible effects on food supplies amid limited foreign imports and aid by self-imposed COVID-19 border restrictions, as well as by international sanctions. Heavy rain struck several areas on the east coast, the reports said. TV footage showed homes flooded to their roofs, and bridges and dikes washed away.State Hydro-Meteorological Administration deputy head Ri Yong-nam told state media that parts of North Hamgyong Province recorded more than 500 mm of rain from Sunday through Tuesday. “We expect more rain in August in various regions,” he said. In June, leader Kim Jong-un said the country faced a “tense” food situation and much would depend on this year’s harvests.

UNITED STATES

Six killed in plane crash

All six people on board a sightseeing plane were on Thursday killed when the craft crashed in southeast Alaska, the US Coast Guard said. Rescue services in the northernmost US state responded to an emergency beacon around 11:20 am 13km northeast of Ketchikan, the coast guard said in statement. “An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka located the wreckage at 2:37 pm and lowered two rescue swimmers who reported no survivors,” it added. The de Havilland Beaver floatplane was carrying five tourists from the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam and the pilot. “We can confirm that a floatplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved in an accident in Ketchikan, and there are no survivors,” it wrote.

UNITED STATES

Book returned after 50 years

A book checked out half a century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in Pennsylvania, the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reported on Wednesday. The 1967 copy of Coins You Can Collect by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library along with a US$20 bill, it said. An accompanying unsigned letter, written as if by the book itself, said: “Fifty years ago (yes 50!), a little girl checked me out of this library in 1971. At this time, she didn’t know they were going to move from Plymouth. Back then, kids weren’t told things like that. As you can see, she took very good care of me.” In the writer’s own voice, the letter added that it “became a running joke in my family. Each time we moved, they always asked me if I packed ‘the Plymouth Book.’”