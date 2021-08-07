AUSTRALIA
PRC demands ‘unacceptable’
Australia will not accept Chinese demands to change policy to restart bilateral talks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said on Thursday. “We’ve been advised by China that they will only engage in high-level dialogue if we meet certain conditions. Australia places no conditions on dialogue. We can’t meet [their] conditions now,” Payne said. Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei Technologies Co from its nascent 5G network in 2018, cooled further after Canberra last year called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19. China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian wine and barley, and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes. Despite the tensions, China remains Australia’s largest trading partner.
NORTH KOREA
Floods damage 1,100 homes
More than 1,100 homes were damaged, thousands of people evacuated, and farms and roads washed away after days of heavy rains brought flooding, state media reported. The reports came as concern grows about damage to crops and possible effects on food supplies amid limited foreign imports and aid by self-imposed COVID-19 border restrictions, as well as by international sanctions. Heavy rain struck several areas on the east coast, the reports said. TV footage showed homes flooded to their roofs, and bridges and dikes washed away.State Hydro-Meteorological Administration deputy head Ri Yong-nam told state media that parts of North Hamgyong Province recorded more than 500 mm of rain from Sunday through Tuesday. “We expect more rain in August in various regions,” he said. In June, leader Kim Jong-un said the country faced a “tense” food situation and much would depend on this year’s harvests.
UNITED STATES
Six killed in plane crash
All six people on board a sightseeing plane were on Thursday killed when the craft crashed in southeast Alaska, the US Coast Guard said. Rescue services in the northernmost US state responded to an emergency beacon around 11:20 am 13km northeast of Ketchikan, the coast guard said in statement. “An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka located the wreckage at 2:37 pm and lowered two rescue swimmers who reported no survivors,” it added. The de Havilland Beaver floatplane was carrying five tourists from the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam and the pilot. “We can confirm that a floatplane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved in an accident in Ketchikan, and there are no survivors,” it wrote.
UNITED STATES
Book returned after 50 years
A book checked out half a century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in Pennsylvania, the Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reported on Wednesday. The 1967 copy of Coins You Can Collect by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library along with a US$20 bill, it said. An accompanying unsigned letter, written as if by the book itself, said: “Fifty years ago (yes 50!), a little girl checked me out of this library in 1971. At this time, she didn’t know they were going to move from Plymouth. Back then, kids weren’t told things like that. As you can see, she took very good care of me.” In the writer’s own voice, the letter added that it “became a running joke in my family. Each time we moved, they always asked me if I packed ‘the Plymouth Book.’”
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there