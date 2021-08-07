Thousands more flee fires near Athens as heat wave continues

AP, ATHENS





Thousands of residents fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens early yesterday, during an overnight battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

On the nearby island of Evia, the coast guard mounted a massive operation with patrol boats and private vessels to evacuate hundreds of people by sea.

With a protracted heat wave scorching the country, the blaze tore through forest areas 20km north of the capital, destroying more homes.

A man holds a water hose during a wildfire in Kryoneri, Greece, on Thursday. Photo: AP

Ground crews of several hundred firefighters dug fire breaks and hosed the flames.

Traffic was halted on the country’s main highway connecting Athens to northern Greece, as crews tried to use the road as a barrier to stop the flames advancing before water-dropping planes resumed flights at first light, but sparks and burning pine cones carried the fire across the highway at several points.

Several firefighters and volunteers were hospitalized with burns, health officials said.

Nearly 60 villages and settlements were on Thursday and early yesterday evacuated across southern Greece, with weather conditions expected to worsen as strong winds were predicted in much of the country.

Fires were raging on Evia and at multiple locations in the southern Peloponnese region where a blaze was stopped before reaching monuments at Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

A summer palace outside Athens once used by the former Greek royal family was also spared.

In Evia, the coast guard said that its patrol boats, private vessels and tourist boats had evacuated 631 people overnight and by early yesterday morning from beaches on the northeastern coast of the island.

Fire crews, water-dropping planes, helicopters and vehicles from France, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland were due to arrive yesterday and through the weekend.

“Our priority is always the protection of human life, followed by the protection of property, the natural environment and critical infrastructure. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, achieving all these aims at the same time is simply impossible,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address Thursday night, adding that the wildfires show “the reality of climate change.”