Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday said that China is planning to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries this year, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
In a written message to an international COVID-19 vaccine cooperation forum, Xi also said that China would donate US$100 million to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, the state broadcaster said.
China had supplied more than 770 million vaccine doses to other countries, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is cited as saying on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site.
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine supplierSinovac Biotech has signed cooperation agreements with 20 foreign countries involving nearly 900 million vaccine doses, Sinovac chief executive officer Yin Weidong (尹衛東) told the forum, according to a transcript of his address provided by a Sinovac spokesman.
Apart from China, Sinovac’s partners in Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Malaysia and Egypt would also partake in producing these doses, Yin said, without specifying during which time frame the doses would be delivered.
Sinovac would apply to regulators in various nations for clinical trials and emergency use authorization for two new versions of its vaccine, tweaked to target the Delta and Gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2, Yin said.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there