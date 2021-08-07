COVID-19: China’s Xi pledges to donate 2bn doses

Reuters, BEIJING





Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday said that China is planning to provide 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries this year, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

In a written message to an international COVID-19 vaccine cooperation forum, Xi also said that China would donate US$100 million to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, the state broadcaster said.

China had supplied more than 770 million vaccine doses to other countries, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is cited as saying on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site.

Chinese COVID-19 vaccine supplierSinovac Biotech has signed cooperation agreements with 20 foreign countries involving nearly 900 million vaccine doses, Sinovac chief executive officer Yin Weidong (尹衛東) told the forum, according to a transcript of his address provided by a Sinovac spokesman.

Apart from China, Sinovac’s partners in Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Malaysia and Egypt would also partake in producing these doses, Yin said, without specifying during which time frame the doses would be delivered.

Sinovac would apply to regulators in various nations for clinical trials and emergency use authorization for two new versions of its vaccine, tweaked to target the Delta and Gamma variants of SARS-CoV-2, Yin said.