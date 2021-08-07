Infrastructure talks stall in US Senate

DEFICIT CONCERNS: Senators tussled over amendments to tax reporting standards, while a new deficit estimate of US$256 billion might lead to further disagreement

AP, WASHINGTON





Nearing decision time, US senators struggled late Thursday to wrap up work on a bipartisan infrastructure plan despite hopes to expedite consideration and voting on the nearly US$1 trillion proposal.

The package had appeared on track for eventual US Senate passage, a rare accord between Republicans and Democrats joining on a shared priority that also is essential to US President Joe Biden’s agenda.

However, senators hit new problems as they worked late into the night on amendments. A procedural vote was set for today.

US Senator Rob Portman, right, and Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan ride the US Senate subway in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP

“We’ve worked long hard and collaboratively, to finish this important bipartisan bill.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said just before midnight.

Announcing today’s schedule, he said: “We very much want to finish.”

Called the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” the thick bill is a first part of Biden’s infrastructure agenda and would inject billions of new spending on roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and other projects to virtually every corner of the US. If approved by the Senate, it would next go to the US House of Representatives.

The late-night session stalled out as new debates emerged over proposed amendments to change the 2,700-page package. Senators have processed nearly two dozen amendments so far, and none has substantially changed the framework of the public works package. With more than a dozen amendments still to go, senators struggled to reach agreements.

One of the amendments generating the most attention on Thursday involved cryptocurrency.

The bill would raise an estimated US$28 billion over 10 years by updating US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, just as stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS.

US Senator Pat Toomey and others said they are concerned that crypto miners, software developers and others would be subject to the new IRS reporting requirement.

Toomey led efforts to narrow the definition of who must file the reporting forms to the IRS, saying: “If we were not to adopt this amendment, then we could be doing a lot of damage. We could have a very chilling effect on the development of this technology, and that’s what I am most concerned about.”

A top Republican negotiator, US Senator Rob Portman, who had penned the provision, wrote on Twitter that he agreed with the amendment sponsors that more can be done to clarify the intent of the provision and the Senate should vote on their amendment.

However, that vote has yet to occur and the White House weighed in late Thursday, suggesting that it favored a different approach from Portman and other senators.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said the compromise amendment “would reduce tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market.”

He said that the administration believes “this provision will strengthen tax compliance in this emerging area of finance and ensure that high income taxpayers are contributing what they owe under the law.”

The Senate came to a standstill for nearly two hours as senators privately debated next steps.

The bill’s top Democratic negotiator, Senator Kyrsten Sinema said: “While we were unable to agree on additional amendments today, I do also look forward to us reconvening together on Saturday and proceeding under regular order to finish what will be a historic piece of legislation — both in its bipartisan nature and the impact it will have in our country.”

Overall, the bill calls for US$550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels for a nearly US$1 trillion package, what could be one of the more substantial investments in the US’ roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.

However, a much anticipated analysis of the bill from the US Congressional Budget Office concluded that the legislation would increase deficits by about US$256 billion over the next decade.

It is unclear whether the office’s assessment could peel away support, particularly from Republican senators who have been wary of using what some view as gimmicks to pay for the package.