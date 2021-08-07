Hiroshima marks 76 years since blast

‘THREAT TO HUMANITY’: Hiroshima’s mayor called for a nuclear weapons prohibition treaty to be signed, but the prime minister called for a more ‘realistic’ approach

AP, TOKYO





Hiroshima yesterday marked the 76th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, as Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged global leaders to unite to eliminate nuclear weapons, just as they are united against COVID-19.

Matsui urged world leaders to commit to nuclear disarmament as seriously as they tackle a pandemic that the international community recognizes as “threat to humanity.”

“Nuclear weapons, developed to win wars, are a threat of total annihilation that we can certainly end, if all nations work together,” Matsui said. “No sustainable society is possible with these weapons continually poised for indiscriminate slaughter.”

At Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan yesterday, doves fly over the cenotaph dedicated to the people killed in 1945’s atomic bombing during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the bombing. Photo: AP

The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.

It dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000 people.

Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

Countries stockpiled nuclear weapons amid the Cold War and a standoff continues to this day.

The global Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons took effect in January after years of civil effort joined by the atomic bombing survivors.

However, while more than 50 countries have ratified it, the treaty lacks the signatures of the US and other nuclear powers, as well as Japan, which has relied on the US nuclear umbrella for its defense since the war’s end.

Matsui renewed his demand that his own government “immediately” sign and ratify the treaty and join the discussion, to live up to the long-cherished wish of atomic bombing survivors.

He also said that Japan should provide mediation between nuclear and non-nuclear weapons states.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who attended the ceremony in Hiroshima, did not mention the treaty and instead stressed the need for a more “realistic” approach to bridge the nuclear and non-nuclear weapons states and by strengthening the treaty.

Later at a news conference, Suga said that he had no plan to sign the treaty.

“The treaty lacks support not only from the nuclear weapons states including the United States, but also from many countries that do not possess nuclear arms,” Suga said. “What’s appropriate is to seek a passage to realistically promote the nuclear disarmament.”