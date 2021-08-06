World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Migrants killed in crash

An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed on Wednesday on a remote south Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after 4pm on US 281 in Encino, Texas, about 80km north of McAllen. Sergeant Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding as the driver tried to veer off the highway onto Business Route 281. He lost control of the top-heavy van, which slammed into a metal utility pole and a stop sign. The van was not being pursued, Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said. All of the passengers were migrants, Martinez said. The 20 people who survived the initial crash all have serious to critical injuries, Brandley said.

RUSSIA

Critic-linked sites blocked

Moscow has blocked the Web sites of two media and one human rights group linked to self-exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky as authorities turn up the heat on the opposition ahead of parliamentary polls. The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media has restricted access to the Web sites of Open Media and MBKh Media, as well as the Web site of the Pravozashchita Otkrytki human rights group following a request from prosecutors, the sites’ operators said yesterday. The rights group and Open Media said that they were shutting down to shield staff from possible prosecution. In a statement on Twitter, Open Media, which was founded in 2017 with Khodorkovsky’s financial backing, said that authorities did not want critical media, “but at least we tried.” Independent media organizations and groups have been banned in Russia in the past few months as part of an increasing crackdown on the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections next month. Open Russia, an opposition group founded by Khodorkovsky, was designated an “undesirable” organization in 2017 in line with a law targeting foreign groups accused of political meddling. In May, the group said it was closing to protect its members from prosecution.

NICARAGUA

Opposition figure arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested and then released a political candidate two days after she registered for elections scheduled for Nov. 7. The Citizens for Liberty coalition said that its vice presidential candidate, former Miss Nicaragua beauty queen Berenice Quezada, had been placed under house arrest. Authorities later said that she had been charged with inciting terrorism, but would be released pending trial. Quezada would apparently be unable to resume her candidacy because of the charges. She was the eighth contender in the election to be arrested since May. Quezada was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2017, and had called on people to vote against “the dictatorship” of President Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term. On Monday, the Citizens for Liberty coalition registered as its presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro, a rancher and former commander in the US-backed “Contra” rebellion against Ortega’s government during the 1980s. That came despite calls from some opposition parties to boycott the race after Ortega arrested most of his potential opponents. “The country has experienced too much harassment and repression, and Nicaraguans deserve to live in peace,” Sobalvarro said.