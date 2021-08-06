Greek firefighters yesterday battled to bring under control two major fires raging near Olympia and on the island of Evia.
More than 170 firefighters, about 50 trucks, six helicopters and water-bombing planes were deployed near the ancient archeological site, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, on the Peloponnese Peninsula.
After destroying about 20 houses, “the fire’s front is now heading towards Lalas,” a wooded mountainous area to the northwest of Olympia, local official Nektarios Farmakis told the Athens News Agency (ANA).
Photo: AP
Olympia, usually thronging with tourists at this time of year, as well as six nearby villages, were evacuated the day before.
A similar number of firefighters were also battling to contain a blaze on Evia, about 200km east of Athens.
At least 150 houses were destroyed on the island as the fire surrounded a monastery and a dozen villages.
Two more villages were evacuated early yesterday, ANA reported.
Mantoudi Mayor Giannis Tsapourniotis said that the fire was moving on four fronts, with one particularly difficult to control near the Saint David Monastery, which was evacuated on Wednesday.
Strong winds yesterday made it difficult for firefighting aircraft to reach the blazes, with poor visibility due to the thick smoke, ANA said.
The fire brigade said that it had dealt with 92 forest fires over the previous 24 hours, on top of the 118 from the day before.
“We’re waging a battle of the titans,” Greek Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias told journalists. “The hardest is still to come.”
Turkey is also battling its worst fires in at least a decade, with eight people killed and hundreds evacuated in southern areas.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there
First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China’s wayward herd of 14 Asian elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain. The group left its home range far south near the Laos border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland bursting with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in southeastern