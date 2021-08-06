Experts lament climate vow shortfall as summit looms

Reuters





Despite a flurry of new national emissions pledges, the world is still far away from preventing catastrophic climate change, experts have said, adding that major polluters including China and Russia have yet to submit revised plans before a major UN climate summit in November.

Nearly half of the 200 nations that signed the 2015 Paris climate accord failed to submit new pledges by a UN deadline of the end of last month.

Saudi Arabia and India are among about 90 countries that have yet to detail how they will beef up their previous targets.

“It’s abysmal. It’s absolutely unacceptable,” said Saleemul Huq, chair of the expert advisory group of the Climate Vulnerable Forum of 48 countries, adding that countries’ progress should be measured by the real-world action they are taking to cut emissions — not just their targets.

“What the countries are doing or not doing is what matters and what they’re doing is not keeping us below 1.5 degrees,” Huq said.

Countries agreed under the Paris Agreement to attempt to prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5°C, the threshold scientists say would head off the worst impacts of warming.

To do that, scientists say, the world needs to cut global emissions in half by 2030 and to net-zero by 2050.

The new pledges submitted through last month barely moved the needle toward that goal, with many of them from developing countries with a small carbon footprint.

Countries responsible for 53 percent of emissions have yet to submit a new or an updated plan, the World Resources Institute said.

The institute, which tracks national climate pledges, estimates the total updated pledges to date would reduce 2030 emissions by about 2.3 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent compared with the pledges countries initially made after the Paris Agreement was signed.

Today, countries emit about 50 gigatonnes per year.

Since March, the EU and the US have set tougher emissions-cutting targets.

Countries that missed the deadline for updating their climate plans, called “nationally determined contributions” (NDC), are now under pressure to do so before the UN holds its next global climate conference in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

China said it plans to announce an updated NDC before November, after pledging last year to reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

The G20 last month made a similar promise to update their NDCs in time for the conference.

“Any big change that we will see is going to come from those major emitters that haven’t submitted yet,” institute a senior fellow Taryn Fransen said.

While the global emissions trend is projected to flatten by 2030, thanks to pledges made so far, it would need more ambitious targets from many of the world’s larger economies to decrease, said Niklas Hohne of the NewClimate Institute, a European think tank that tracks countries’ climate commitments.

“This global gap is huge,” Hohne said.

Closing that gap would require not just more bold pledges, but also for some countries to overshoot their targets in coming years, he said.

Countries whose updated pledges “failed to raise ambition,” such as Australia, Brazil and Mexico, would also need to boost their commitments, said Alex Scott at climate change think tank E3G.

The conference is seen as a crucial chance to clinch deals, for example, toward phasing out coal or financing forest protections or infrastructure adaptation.

However, striking those agreements will be tougher if the world’s big emitters are not committed to cutting emissions fast.

Bigger economies with higher emissions levels need to “do their fair share,” said Carlos Fuller, lead negotiator on climate change for the Alliance of Small Island States.

Emerging economies such as India and China have resisted tough action that might constrain their economic development.

However, other countries say they are getting fed up with others dragging their feet.

“The delay has been incredibly frustrating,” Marshall Islands Climate Envoy Tina Stege said.

The Pacific island nation was the first to submit a new NDC in November 2018.

Stege said the pressure is now firmly on the G20.

“All eyes are now going to be on a few members,” Stege said.