Israel yesterday escalated its response to rocket attacks this week by launching airstrikes on Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
The army said in a statement that jets struck the launch sites from which rockets had been fired over the previous day, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel.
The IDF blamed the state of Lebanon for the shelling and warned “against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel’s sovereignty.”
The overnight airstrikes were a marked escalation at a politically sensitive time. Israel’s new eight-party governing coalition is trying to keep peace under a ceasefire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas’ militant rulers in Gaza in May.
Several incidents leading up to this week’s rocket fire from Lebanon have focused attention on Israel’s northern border and the US swiftly condemned the attacks on Israel.
Al-Manar TV reported the strikes at about 2am, saying that they hit an empty area in Mahmoudiya Village in Marjayoun District.
Avichai Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesman, said that the Lebanese government is responsible for what happens on its territories and warned against more attacks on Israel from south Lebanon.
Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory on Wednesday and the army responded with sustained artillery fire, Israel’s military said.
The announcement came after sirens sounded in northern Israel warning of a possible rocket attack.
Two rockets landed inside Israeli territory, the army said.
Channel 12 reported that one rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israel’s defense system.
Israeli media reported that the incoming rockets started fires near Kiryat Shmona, a community of about 20,000 people near the Lebanese border.
The Lebanese military reported 92 artillery shells fired by Israel on Lebanese villages as a result of the rocket fire from Lebanon.
The Lebanese army said in a statement that it was conducting patrols in the border region, and had set up checkpoints and opened an investigation to determine the source of the rocket fire.
