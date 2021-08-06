Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said that he would call on the Mexican National Guard to protect gas delivery trucks after drivers and crews went on strike to protest government price controls.
Lopez Obrador said that he would not back down and compared the battle to his 2019 offensive against fuel thieves.
Crews that distribute liquefied petroleum gas in Mexico’s capital on Tuesday went on strike after the government imposed price controls on the fuel that most Mexicans use to cook and heat water.
Photo: AP
The crews work on commission for the distributors.
Those independent trucks and their crews blocked entrances and vandalized trucks at gas tank farms across Mexico City, saying that price controls would hurt their earnings.
Photographs posted by local media showed masked men smashing the windows of some small gas tank trucks to enforce the strike.
Others parked their vehicles at entrances to tank farms to block them.
“Yesterday they said they could not go out [on deliveries] because they risked getting their vehicles vandalized,” Lopez Obrador said.
“The National Guard is going to intervene to protect the distributors,” he added.
Lopez Obrador said that he would consider filing criminal complaints.
The leader of the striking crews later told local media they were temporarily calling off the strike, in hopes of talks with the government.
The president has said that he wants to set up a state-owned gas distribution company to compete with the often-corrupt private tank trucks that fill roof-top gas tanks or distribute small portable gas cylinders.
Distributors often short-change customers on the amount of gas they deliver.
Moreover, some charge as much as 50 percent profit margins, contributing to gas price increases of almost 50 percent in the past year.
The Mexican Association of Gas Distributors on Tuesday said that it “distances itself from the actions by groups of independents who work on commission, who do not hold distribution permits and who are blocking plants, preventing us from going out and working to supply homes and businesses that need gas.”
