COVID-19: Google chief allowed through NZ’s closed border

AFP, WELLINGTON





Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday.

The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions.

New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.”

New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was approved in January for a child, accompanied by an adult, to be medically evacuated from Fiji.

He said that anyone accepted for treatment in New Zealand is considered to be in immediate need of care and cannot be treated in their current location.

Immigration New Zealand general manager of border and visa operations Nicola Hogg said that Page “met relevant requirements” to be approved entry.

Hogg did not address the question of whether Page spent two weeks in quarantine, as required of people entering New Zealand.

New Zealand’s opposition ACT Party called on Ardern’s government to be more open about his visit.

“The government has questions to answer about why billionaire Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand when desperate Kiwis and separated families can’t get through the border,” ACT leader David Seymour said.

Seymour said that while he had sympathy for Page’s situation, there were numerous people with similar issues who could not get through the border, while some New Zealanders were stranded overseas.