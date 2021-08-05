SINGAPORE
City-state to double CCTVs
The government aims to have more than 200,000 police cameras by at least 2030, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said on Tuesday, more than double the current number of CCTV cameras deployed. With a land area of about 700km2, the city-state has strict laws and its surveillance tools include more than 90,000 cameras installed. “Surveillance cameras deployed by governments whether in Singapore or other countries, are sometimes criticized as being an invasion of privacy,” Shanmugam told parliament. “These claims overlook a couple of basic points that most people want to live in an environment which is safe and secure,” he said.
CHINA
New Delta cases confirmed
Health authorities yesterday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — the highest daily number of domestic cases since January — after mass testing and contact tracing uncovered a trail of people infected by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The official results of the tests have revealed a low caseload, despite the outbreak spreading to dozens of major cities. The latest outbreak — a cluster among airport cleaners in Nanjing — is threatening that record with nearly 500 domestic cases reported since the middle of last month. Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in 2019, this week reported its first local infections in more than one year and yesterday said that it was “swiftly launching” testing of all 11 million residents. Long lines of residents waited at outdoor testing stations in the summer heat, fanning themselves with paper forms, while workers in hazmat suits took throat samples. Nanjing has tested its 9.2 million residents three times since shutting down gyms and cinemas, and closing off residential compounds.
UNITED STATES
CDC halts evictions
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the administration of President Joe Biden sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban announced on Tuesday could help keep millions in their homes as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid. It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90 percent of the US population lives. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Biden said he pushed the CDC to again consider its options, but he still seemed hesitant as to whether the new moratorium could withstand lawsuits about its constitutionality, saying he has sought the opinions of experts as to whether the Supreme Court would approve the measure. The president added that the moratorium — even if it is challenged in court — “will probably give some additional time” for states and cities to release billions of dollars in federal relief to renters.
UNITED STATES
Gun-toting couple pardoned
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday announced that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at alleged trespassers as they marched past their home in a luxury St Louis enclave last year. Parson on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey, who pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined US$750, and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined US$2,000. “Mark McCloskey has publicly stated that if he were involved in the same situation, he would have the exact same conduct,” the McCloskeys’ lawyer Joel Schwartz said. “He believes that the pardon vindicates that conduct.” The McCloskeys, both lawyers in their 60s, said they felt threatened by protesters, who said they were on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor’s house nearby. The couple also said the group was trespassing on a private street. Mark McCloskey, who announced in May that he was running for a Senate seat in Missouri, said: “Any time the mob approaches me, I’ll do what I can to put them in imminent threat of physical injury, because that’s what kept them from destroying my house and my family.”
UNITED STATES
‘Titanic’ ice injures three
A wall of ice at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, the museum’s owners said. Those harmed were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote on Facebook. “Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind,” they said. The ship-shaped museum closed after the collapse, but reopened for those with tickets on Tuesday, a post said. The owners said the affected area had been blocked off, and they estimated that it would take at least four weeks for the iceberg wall to be rebuilt. The Pigeon Forge Police Department said in a statement that the collapse appeared to be accidental, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Museum guests can see more than 400 Titanic artifacts, shovel “coal” in the boiler room and feel minus-2.2°C water through self-guided tours, its Web site says.
