Harris to focus on security, economic ties on Asia trip

AP, WASHINGTON





US Vice President Kamala Harris is to visit Southeast Asia later this month aiming to bolster US engagement in the region to counter China’s growing global influence.

In an early preview of the goals for her trip to Singapore and Vietnam, US Deputy National Security Adviser to the Vice President Phil Gordon said that Harris would emphasize the administration of US President Joe Biden’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on reinforcing regional security in the area.

“The vice president will meet with government officials, leaders, people in the private sector and civil society, and she’ll focus on strengthening US leadership, expanding security cooperation, deepening economic partnerships, defending the international rules-based order, in particular in the South China Sea, and standing up for our values as we do with all of our friends and partners,” he said.

The full details of Harris’ trip are still being worked out, but for her second foreign trip and first trip as vice president overseas, she is planning a week-long engagement in the region — from Aug. 20 to 26 — a significantly longer trip than her two-day tour through Guatemala and Mexico in June.

Then, Harris met with the leaders of both countries to discuss ways to address the root causes of migration to the US from the region, a central focus of her portfolio as vice president.

Harris has had less public engagement in Southeast Asia, but Asia has been a central focus for Washington from the beginning of Biden’s presidency, as he has sought to counter China’s diplomatic and military incursions in the region.

Relations between the US and China deteriorated sharply under former US president Donald Trump, and the two sides remain at odds over a host of issues including technology, cybersecurity and human rights.

Last week, during a speech at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden said that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is “deadly earnest about becoming the most powerful military force in the world, as well as the largest and most prominent economy in the world by the mid-’40s, the 2040s.”

The president has sent some of his top Cabinet officials to Asia to show support for US allies in the region.

Harris will be the first US vice president to visit Vietnam, and her trip is meant to show the depth of the US’ commitment to the region.

“The National Security Council was very supportive of the notion that the vice president would be well placed to complement those other meetings and visits with travel to Singapore and Vietnam,” Gordon said. “It’s really part of an overall unified administration engagement strategy that shows our comprehensive engagement in East Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia as well.”