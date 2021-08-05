Facebook Inc has disabled the personal accounts of a group of New York University (NYU) researchers studying political ads on the social network, saying they are scraping data in contravention of the company’s terms of service.
The company also cut off the researchers’ access to Facebook’s application programming interface, technology that is used to share data from Facebook to other apps or services, and disabled other apps and pages associated with the research project, said Mike Clark, a director of product management on Facebook’s privacy team.
The researchers are part of a project called the NYU Ad Observatory, which asks people to download a browser extension that collects data on what political ads they see on Facebook, and how those ads were targeted.
Political ads on Facebook have been a source of contention for years. The company has a controversial policy against fact-checking political ads, which led to criticism that candidates could pay the company to spread lies through their ads.
Facebook eventually halted all new political ads in the week leading up to last year’s US election in an effort to fight misinformation.
In October last year, Facebook sent the researchers a cease-and-desist letter demanding they stop collecting targeting data about Facebook political ads, and threatening “additional enforcement action.”
Laura Edelson, a researcher at NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering, told the Wall Street Journal at the time that the group would stop if Facebook published the more nuanced data itself.
Clark said Facebook offers targeting data sets for political ads, and has suggested that the NYU group use that information.
Facebook’s terms of service say that a user may not “access or collect data from our products using automated means (without our prior permission) or attempt to access data you do not have permission to access.”
Facebook moved to penalize the researchers in part to remain in compliance with a 2019 data privacy agreement with the US Federal Trade Commission, in which the company was punished for failing to police how data were collected by outside developers, Clark said.
Facebook was fined a record US$5 billion as part of a settlement with regulators.
Researchers from the Ad Observatory did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The NYU-led research project started before last year’s US election to better study the thousands of political ads on the social network.
Political ads on Facebook are public in a searchable database, including some demographic data about the gender and location of people who saw the ad.
However, the database does not include details about how an ad was targeted, part of the information the Ad Observatory was trying to collect.
Facebook’s political ad library “is complicated to use, untold numbers of political ads are missing, and a significant element is lacking: how advertisers choose which specific demographics and groups of people should see their ad — and who shouldn’t,” the Ad Observatory researchers said on their Web site.
For instance, the Ad Observatory revealed that Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, targeted Facebook users who were interested in topics such as former US president Barack Obama, comedian Trevor Noah and Time magazine during his campaign for the US Senate.
His opponent, former US senator David Perdue, a republican, targeted users who liked Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News.
