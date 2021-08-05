New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday faced mounting pressure to resign, including from US President Joe Biden and other onetime Democratic allies, after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.
“I think he should resign,” Biden told reporters, echoing US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York’s US senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, all Democrats.
Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York State Assembly, which has the power to bring impeachment charges, said it was clear that Cuomo could no longer remain in office.
Photo: AP
Heastie, a Democrat, said he would move to complete an impeachment inquiry “as quickly as possible.”
Cuomo remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that “the facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”
In a telephone conversation with Heastie, Cuomo said that he would not leave office and told the speaker he needed to work fellow Democrats and garner enough votes to stop an impeachment, a person familiar with the conversation said.
However, Heastie said he could not do that, said the person, who could not publicly discuss details of the private conversation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The nearly five-month, non-criminal investigation, overseen by New York’s attorney general and led by two outside lawyers, concluded that 11 women from within and outside state government were telling the truth when they said Cuomo had touched them inappropriately, commented on their appearance or made suggestive comments about their sex lives.
Those accusers included an aide who said Cuomo groped her breast at the governor’s mansion, and a state trooper on his security detail who said he ran his hand or fingers across her stomach and her back.
Anne Clark, who led the probe with former US attorney Joon Kim, said the allegations had varying degrees of corroboration, including other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.
Investigators interviewed 179 people, including Cuomo himself.
“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws,” New York Attorney General Letitia James told a news conference on Tuesday.
Many of the women said they feared retaliation if they reported Cuomo’s behavior, investigators said, describing his administration as a hostile workplace “rife with fear and intimidation.”
On one occasion, the investigation found, Cuomo’s staff took action “intended to discredit and disparage” an accuser — Lindsey Boylan, the first former employee to publicly accuse him of wrongdoing — including leaking confidential personnel files and drafting a letter attacking her credibility.
