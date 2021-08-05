COVID-19: Texas migrant directive blocked

AP, AUSTIN, Texas





A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Texas from allowing state troopers to stop vehicles carrying migrants on the grounds that they might spread COVID-19, as worries and new cases are rising along the US-Mexico border.

The temporary order by US District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso is at least a short-term victory for the administration of US President Joe Biden, which had warned that Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan would create more problems amid high levels of summer border crossings in the state — particularly in the Rio Grande Valley, which one US official called the “epicenter of the current surge.”

In a sign of the growing strain, local officials there who have rebuffed Abbott’s hardline immigration actions to jail border crossers and build new barriers declared a local state of disaster this week as COVID-19 cases climb and capacity at migrant shelters is stretched.

Migrant families on Wednesday last week disembark in Roma, Texas, from an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico. Photo: Reuters

Cardone said Abbott’s directive would have the effect of “exacerbating the spread of COVID-19.”

She scheduled another hearing for next week.

Renae Eze, a spokesman for Abbott, said the decision was “based on limited evidence” and that their office looked forward to providing evidence to the court.

Like Texas, the Biden administration is also raising concerns about the much more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 as large numbers of noncitizens continue arriving at Texas’ southern border.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention renewed emergency powers that allow federal authorities to expel families at the border on the grounds it prevents the spread of the virus.

However, in suing Texas, the US Department of Justice accused Abbott of potentially worsening the spread of COVID-19, saying in court filings that impeding the transfer of migrants would prolong the detention of unaccompanied children in “increasingly crowded” facilities.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, a Democrat who is the top elected official in the Rio Grande Valley’s largest county, on Tuesday said that typically about 8 percent of migrants tested for COVID-19 were positive.

He said that number is now at 16 percent — roughly in line with Texas’ overall positivity rate of 17 percent, according to state health figures.

“It’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” said Cortez, defending his local disaster order.

Critics have accused Abbott, a Republican who is up for a third term next year, of trying to deflect blame for Texas’ rapidly surging COVID-19 numbers on migrants as he rejects calls to reinstate mask mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Texas on Tuesday surpassed 7,000 hospitalized virus patients for the first time since February and reported more than 11,000 new cases.