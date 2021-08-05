US senators tout infrastructure plan ahead of voting

AP, WASHINGTON





The US senators who spent months stitching together a nearly US$1 trillion infrastructure package are now promoting it before a key vote expected this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line.

US Senator Susan Collins on Tuesday said that US$65 billion for broadband means that some people in her state would get access to the Internet for the first time.

“The [COVID-19] pandemic that we have endured for more than a year laid bare the disparities in access to high-speed Internet,” Collins said.

US Senator Susan Collins, center, speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington as US senators Bill Cassidy, left, and Mitt Romney listen on Wednesday last week. Photo: Reuters

US Senator Lisa Murkowski said that the bill would lead to more rural and Native Alaskans having access to a sink to wash their hands in.

The bill dedicates about US$55 billion in new funding for water and wastewater systems.

“We have to do right by our Native people,” Murkowski said.

US Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said that there is about US$16 billion for the US Army Corps of Engineers that would help fund projects designed to curb coastal erosion.

“My state has lost as much land as is in the entire state of Delaware, but other states are losing land, too,” Cassidy said.

The lawmakers, part of a group that they like to call the G10, for “gang of 10” are appealing to the wishes of many voters for not only better airports, roads and Internet service, but also for some bipartisanship in Washington, without being directly asked to pay for those improvements through higher income taxes or user fees.

While the Senate is expected to approve the bill this week, supporters of the legislation face an array of obstacles to advance the package, a major priority in US President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Interest groups are taking aim at provisions they do not like, potentially unraveling the agreement.

Some do not like that the agreement moves the US further away from relying on user fees, such as the federal gas tax, to pay for highway and transit improvements. Others are wary that the bill sets a course for much more federal spending after the government already provided for nearly US$5 trillion dedicated to COVID-19 relief.

The US Department of the Treasury this week warned Congress that it was hitting the nation’s debt limit.

“Every single time we add an enormous sum to our national debt, there is bipartisanship behind it,” US Senator Mike Lee said.

Environmental groups worry that the bill does not do enough to address climate change.

“It is clear that the deal does not meet the moment on climate or justice,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, a senior vice president of the League of Conservation Voters.

The pressure underpins US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement that there would not be a House vote on the infrastructure plan until the Senate also passes a US$3.5 trillion bill that boosts spending on health, environment and social programs.

The Senate is plowing through efforts to amend the narrower infrastructure bill, which will require 60 votes to advance for passage.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is intent on passing the legislation as soon as possible so that the Senate can turn its attention to a budget blueprint that will set the stage for crafting and passing the larger package in the fall.

Formally called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the proposal has clocked in at 2,700 pages.