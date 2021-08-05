Germany is rushing to join the private sector space race as it looks to ride a boom in mini-launchers for small satellites.
Three projects in particular are making Germany a serious player in the race to provide mini-launchers for the increasing number of small satellites that observe the Earth and provide connectivity.
At the end of last month, German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) carried out a first successful test of its “RFA One” rocket, igniting the engine for eight seconds at its development site in Kiruna, Sweden.
Photo: AP
The rocket’s “staged combustion” system is used by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, but is yet to be rolled out in Europe.
RFA operational director Joern Spurmann said that it allows “30 percent more payload to be put into orbit.”
Another German coompany, Baden-Wuerttemberg-based HyImpulse, has also made waves with a 20-second engine test on the Shetland Isles in May, using a candle-wax-based fuel to maximize efficiency.
“Our technology is advanced enough to serve the mini-launcher market,” HyImpulse cofounder Christian Schmierer said.
Isar Aerospace, which is run from just outside Munich by three directors in their 30s, is yet to carry out its first engine test, but is the most well-financed of the three.
Backed by investors such as Swiss bank Lombard Odier, venture capitalists HV Capital and holding company Porsche SE, the start-up has amassed more than 150 million euros (US$180 million) in funding, and is hoping to launch its Spectrum rocket for the first time next year.
Isar Aerospace predicts that the mini-launcher market will grow to “more than 30 billion euros by 2027, with small and medium-sized satellites making up around a third of it.”
Weighing only a few hundred kilograms, these small satellites are tiny compared with the machines of up to 10 tonnes that are sent into orbit by the European Space Agency’s Ariane rockets.
“A large rocket is like a long-distance bus which drops all its passengers at the same stop. A micro-launcher works like a taxi, placing the satellites exactly where the client wants them,” HyImpulse’s Christian Schmierer said.
The smallest ones will be little more than “boxes of around 10cm, weighing just 1kg and orbiting the Earth at 28,000kph,” Isar Aerospace founder Daniel Metzler said.
Reducing size and maximizing efficiency also means lowering costs.
“In time, we will be able to load 1.3 tonnes of material for 5 million euros, a price significantly lower than the competition at 3,850 euros per kilo,” RFA said.
The three German start-ups are aiming to eventually assemble a fleet of 20 to 40 partially reusable rockets, guaranteeing dozens of launches per year.
Subcontractors in the automobile industry, many of whom are looking to diversify away from combustion engine vehicles, are to provide engine parts for the rockets.
“We want to create a Henry Ford moment for space travel,” said Spurmann, in reference to the US industrialist who revolutionized the production of cars in the early 20th century.
Yet Germany is far from the only country eyeing this lucrative market.
SpaceX already puts mini-satellites into orbit in collaboration with NASA, while US rival Rocket Lab is among the pioneers of commercial extra-terrestrial flights.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there
CLAMPDOWN: Sydney’s lockdown has been extended three times, and more than 1,300 police were patrolling the city on Saturday to deter any would-be demonstrators Sydney reported a record-matching number of new local cases of COVID-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most-populous region went into lockdown. There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 began sweeping through the nation’s largest city in June. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were some signs that the virus is mostly being contained to parts of Sydney’s southwest, where the strictest curbs are in place. While most residents have