German start-ups rush to join mini-rocket challenge

A rocket company compared large rockets to long-distance buses serving a single stop, while micro-launchers work like a taxi, placing satellites where the client wants them

Germany is rushing to join the private sector space race as it looks to ride a boom in mini-launchers for small satellites.

Three projects in particular are making Germany a serious player in the race to provide mini-launchers for the increasing number of small satellites that observe the Earth and provide connectivity.

At the end of last month, German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) carried out a first successful test of its “RFA One” rocket, igniting the engine for eight seconds at its development site in Kiruna, Sweden.

The rocket’s “staged combustion” system is used by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, but is yet to be rolled out in Europe.

RFA operational director Joern Spurmann said that it allows “30 percent more payload to be put into orbit.”

Another German coompany, Baden-Wuerttemberg-based HyImpulse, has also made waves with a 20-second engine test on the Shetland Isles in May, using a candle-wax-based fuel to maximize efficiency.

“Our technology is advanced enough to serve the mini-launcher market,” HyImpulse cofounder Christian Schmierer said.

Isar Aerospace, which is run from just outside Munich by three directors in their 30s, is yet to carry out its first engine test, but is the most well-financed of the three.

Backed by investors such as Swiss bank Lombard Odier, venture capitalists HV Capital and holding company Porsche SE, the start-up has amassed more than 150 million euros (US$180 million) in funding, and is hoping to launch its Spectrum rocket for the first time next year.

Isar Aerospace predicts that the mini-launcher market will grow to “more than 30 billion euros by 2027, with small and medium-sized satellites making up around a third of it.”

Weighing only a few hundred kilograms, these small satellites are tiny compared with the machines of up to 10 tonnes that are sent into orbit by the European Space Agency’s Ariane rockets.

“A large rocket is like a long-distance bus which drops all its passengers at the same stop. A micro-launcher works like a taxi, placing the satellites exactly where the client wants them,” HyImpulse’s Christian Schmierer said.

The smallest ones will be little more than “boxes of around 10cm, weighing just 1kg and orbiting the Earth at 28,000kph,” Isar Aerospace founder Daniel Metzler said.

Reducing size and maximizing efficiency also means lowering costs.

“In time, we will be able to load 1.3 tonnes of material for 5 million euros, a price significantly lower than the competition at 3,850 euros per kilo,” RFA said.

The three German start-ups are aiming to eventually assemble a fleet of 20 to 40 partially reusable rockets, guaranteeing dozens of launches per year.

Subcontractors in the automobile industry, many of whom are looking to diversify away from combustion engine vehicles, are to provide engine parts for the rockets.

“We want to create a Henry Ford moment for space travel,” said Spurmann, in reference to the US industrialist who revolutionized the production of cars in the early 20th century.

Yet Germany is far from the only country eyeing this lucrative market.

SpaceX already puts mini-satellites into orbit in collaboration with NASA, while US rival Rocket Lab is among the pioneers of commercial extra-terrestrial flights.