Near the villages devastated by floods in Germany last month, waste centers are struggling to sort a pile equivalent to a whole year’s worth of refuse.
“There’s not been anything like it in Germany,” said Sascha Hurtenbach, director of the waste management center in Niederzissen, while behind him diggers work to reduce the size of the mounds of debris.
“At the moment, we have about 35,000 tonnes of waste taken from the disaster zone here, and we’ve already taken the same amount to a landfill,” Hurtenbach said. “There’s still a lot of debris sitting there.”
Photo: AFP
The waste site in Niederzissen is about 20km from the Ahr valley, where, on the night of July 14, the river burst its banks and the waters turned into a torrent.
The villages along the Ahr, a tributary of the Rhine, were ravaged by the high waters and dozens of residents died.
Along the roads that lead to the valley, the mud has turned to dust and convoys of dump trucks have replaced the tourists that used to travel there to enjoy the once picturesque surroundings.
The remains of a broken life — washing machines, dishwashers, sofas, fridges, chairs — are piled one on top of another in the center at Niederzissen.
They bear witness to the size of the catastrophe that left at least 186 people dead in the west of Germany.
“We’re full,” said Hurtenbach. “We can no longer accept any more than what leaves during the day.”
At the peak of the clean-up operation, a truck was arriving at the site in Niederzissen every minute.
And yet, what they have sorted so far is just the start.
Construction materials, tree trunks and branches are still waiting to be taken away outside the houses affected by the floods.
About 170 workers have been deployed to try to clear it all, more than four times the normal staffing.
The site itself is operating seven days a week, but it is constrained by the availability of trucks to take waste on to landfill sites or specialized recycling centers.
“I don’t know how long we can last,” Hurtenbach said.
Of the 130,000 residents that his center provides services for, only 30,000 have been directly affected by the floods.
“For the others, we still need to empty their bins and pick up their waste as normal,” he said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there
CLAMPDOWN: Sydney’s lockdown has been extended three times, and more than 1,300 police were patrolling the city on Saturday to deter any would-be demonstrators Sydney reported a record-matching number of new local cases of COVID-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most-populous region went into lockdown. There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 began sweeping through the nation’s largest city in June. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were some signs that the virus is mostly being contained to parts of Sydney’s southwest, where the strictest curbs are in place. While most residents have