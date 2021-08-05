Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said that his government has the numbers needed for him to remain as prime minister, and that there is no reason for him to offer to resign.
His comments followed a meeting with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and after the largest political party in the country’s ruling coalition retracted support for the embattled prime minister’s government.
“Yet, I am also aware that my position as prime minister is often questioned. Hence, I have informed his majesty that I will determine my legitimacy in parliament,” Muhyiddin said in a televised address.
Photo: Reuters
This would be done through a vote of confidence in parliament next month — his first such vote since he was appointed prime minister by the king in February last year, Muhyiddin said.
“The king consented to my proposal,” Muhyiddin added.
Opposition lawmakers, such as former Malaysian minister of energy, technology, science and environment Yeo Bee Yin (楊美盈), took to Twitter to urge Muhyiddin to prove his legitimacy immediately rather than wait until next month.
Sabah-based opposition party Warisan said that parliament could convene at once with the motion of confidence being the sole issue up for debate.
Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), late on Tuesday had again urged Muhyiddin to step down shortly after fellow party member Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as energy minister.
UMNO had presented letters to the king from party lawmakers declaring that they withdrew support for Muhyiddin, Ahmad Zahid said, without revealing their names.
The current administration has lost its majority and Muhyiddin “must take responsibility for the failure under his leadership,” he added.
Yesterday, Muhyiddin said he in turn had informed the king that he received enough letters from lawmakers to convince him that he still had the confidence of the majority.
Just eight UMNO lawmakers had written to the monarch to pull their support from him, he added.
The prime minister was flanked by nine colleagues at the briefing, including Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob, who is a UMNO member, Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, and Minister of Transport Wee Ka Siong.
The government would continue to carry out their duty to the people, especially in tackling COVID-19, Muhyiddin said.
The prime minister’s survival depends on whether he can get enough support from Malaysia’s 220 members of parliament in the next several weeks, University of Tasmania Asian studies professor James Chin said.
He could escape the vote altogether by postponing parliament once again, Chin added.
