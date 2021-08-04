The District of Columbia’s police department on Monday said two more police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol have died by suicide, bringing to four the number of known suicides by officers who guarded the building that day.
Metropolitan Police officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, department spokesman Hugh Carew said in a statement.
Hashida joined the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department in May 2003.
Another department officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6, Kyle DeFreytag, was found dead on July 10, Carew said.
DeFreytag’s cause of death was also suicide, Carew said.
He had been with the department since November 2016.
Department officer Jeffrey Smith and US Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood also responded to the Capitol riot and later died by suicide.
Hundreds of then-US president Donald Trump supporters stormed the building that day in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the US Congress from certifying Democratic US President Joe Biden’s election win.
Four people died on the day of the violence.
A Capitol Police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the following day. More than 100 police officers were injured.
The mayhem led to Trump’s second impeachment trial. More than 500 people have been arrested for their roles in the violence.
During emotional testimony last week, four police officers told a US House of Representatives special committee that they were beaten, threatened, taunted with racial insults and thought they might die as they struggled to defend the Capitol against the mob.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December
MISINFORMATION: The digital giant said there were ‘numerous’ offending videos that were removed from the channel, which has 1.85 million subscribers Sky News Australia has been banned from uploading content to YouTube for seven days after contravening its medical misinformation policies by posting numerous videos that denied the existence of COVID-19 or encouraged people to use hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. The ban was imposed by the digital giant on Thursday afternoon, the day after the UK’s Daily Telegraph ended Alan Jones’ regular column amid controversy about his COVID-19 commentary, which included calling the New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant a village idiot on his Sky News program. YouTube has not disclosed which Sky News program the videos were from, but said there
CLAMPDOWN: Sydney’s lockdown has been extended three times, and more than 1,300 police were patrolling the city on Saturday to deter any would-be demonstrators Sydney reported a record-matching number of new local cases of COVID-19, while infections also rose in the state of Queensland, a day after its most-populous region went into lockdown. There were 239 cases in Sydney in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, equal to the tally set three days earlier and the most since the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 began sweeping through the nation’s largest city in June. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there were some signs that the virus is mostly being contained to parts of Sydney’s southwest, where the strictest curbs are in place. While most residents have