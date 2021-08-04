US, Canada leaders discuss China’s ‘arbitrary’ detention of Canadians

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday discussed China’s “arbitrary detention” of two Canadian citizens.

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed Beijing’s two-year detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who are both being held on charges of spying.

“The Prime Minister and the President discussed China’s arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. The leaders agreed on the need for their immediate release,” a news release from Trudeau’s office said.

The two men were detained in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest on a US extradition warrant of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟).

A statement from Biden’s office said Spavor and Kovrig had been “unjustly detained” and that during the call, the president had condemned their detention and “reiterated his commitment to stand strong with Canada to secure their release.”

Ottawa has said they were taken as virtual hostages to apply pressure in the Huawei executive’s case.

The two men first appeared in court in March this year, in hearings that wrapped up quickly.