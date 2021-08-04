A missing Belarusian human rights advocate has been found hanged in a park in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, police said yesterday, adding that they had opened a murder investigation.
Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine, a non-governmental organization helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus.
“Vitaly Shishov, who had gone missing in Kiev yesterday, was today found hanged in one of the Kiev parks, not far from where he lived,” police said in a statement.
Photo: AP
Police said that they had opened a murder probe and would pursue all leads, including a possible “murder disguised as a suicide.”
Shishov went jogging in Kiev on Monday morning, but did not return and could not be reached.
On Telegram, human rights organization Vyasna quoted Shishov’s friends as saying that he had been followed by “strangers” while jogging.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been cracking down on any form of dissent since mass protests erupted after last year’s elections, deemed unfair by the West.
Many Belarusians have fled, often to Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania.
Shishov’s death came as Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said over the weekend that she was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and threatened with forced repatriation for criticizing her athletics federation.
The sprinter, who was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland on Monday, said that she feared being jailed if she returned to her country.
Her husband, Arseny Zdanevich, on Monday said that he had fled from Belarus to Ukraine, and hoped to join his wife “in the near future.”
In May, Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania so that a dissident onboard could be arrested.
