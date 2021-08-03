The US music festival Lollapalooza on Sunday announced that it had dropped DaBaby from its lineup after the rapper made homophobic comments and false statements about HIV/AIDS during a performance last month.
“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park,” the Chicago-based festival wrote on Twitter.
Musicians Young Thug and G Herbo would be taking his performance slots, Lollapalooza said.
Photo: AFP
DaBaby — whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk — sparked a widespread backlash during a concert at the end of last month when he was accused of spreading misinformation about HIV/AIDS.
“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, put your cellphone light up,” he told the Miami crowd, according to videos shared on social media.
He also made homophobic comments and insulting statements about women.
Major names in music, including Elton John, who founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Madonna, a longtime proponent of HIV/AIDS research, called out the 29-year-old for spreading misinformation and contributing to the stigma around the diseases.
“HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry. We must break down the stigma around HIV and not spread it,” John’s foundation said in a statement on Twitter. “As musicians, it’s our job to bring people together.”
Pop star Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on her song Levitating, said that she was “surprised and horrified” by his comments, while television star Jonathan Van Ness — who is open about his experience living with HIV — said that the stigma around the diseases was “killing folks.”
DaBaby later apologized on Instagram, but was quickly criticized for saying in the video message that his gay fans did not have AIDS because they “got class” and were not “nasty” or “junkies.”
He then apologized again on Twitter, acknowledging that what he had said was “insensitive,” but adding it was unintentional.
