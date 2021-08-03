US set to unveil Afghan refugee program

‘PRIORITY TWO’: The program is to cover Afghans who worked for US-funded projects, and for US-based non-governmental organizations and media outlets

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden’s administration is to launch a new program to resettle certain Afghans as refugees in the US, an administration official and two knowledgeable sources said on Sunday.

The US Department of State was expected to announce the so-called “Priority Two” refugee program yesterday, the three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The program comes as fighting surges in Afghanistan ahead of the formal completion of the US troop withdrawal at the end of this month, with the Taliban pushing to capture key provincial capitals.

Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to aid Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation because of their association with the US during the 20-year war.

The administration official said that the new refugee program would cover Afghans who worked for US-funded projects, and for US-based non-governmental organizations and media outlets.

Those Afghans do not qualify for the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program that covers interpreters and others who worked for the US government, and their families.

About 200 SIV applicants whose visas are in the final stages of processing and family members flew to the US last week at the start of an evacuation effort dubbed “Operation Allies Refuge” that could include as many as 50,000 people or more.

They were taken to stay at a military base in Virginia to complete their final formalities before being resettled in the US.

The administration official said that the new program for Afghans would differ from a “Priority Two” refugee program for Iraqis that has been indefinitely suspended while US officials pursue a sweeping fraud investigation.

The new Afghan program would require applicants to be referred by US agencies, senior US officials, non-governmental organizations or media outlets, the official said.

The referral requirement is a key difference between the new Afghan program and the Iraqi program, which allows Iraqis to apply directly without a referral, the official added.