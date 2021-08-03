Hundreds detained by police in Berlin lockdown protests

AP, Berlin





Despite a ban on gatherings, thousands turned out on Sunday in Berlin to protest the German government’s measures against COVID-19, leading to clashes with police and the detention of about 600 protesters.

Local authorities had banned several different protests this weekend, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, but protesters in Berlin defied the ban.

Berlin’s police department deployed more than 2,000 officers to disperse the protests, but it said officers who sought to redirect protesters or disband larger groups were “harassed and attacked.”

As the crowds made their way from Berlin’s Charlottenburg area through Tiergarten park toward the Brandenburg Gate, police warned that they would use water cannons if protesters did not disperse.

By Sunday evening, police had detained about 600 people, German media said, and protesters were still marching through the city.

Germany eased many of its COVID-19 restrictions in May. However, many activities, such as dining indoors at restaurants or staying in a hotel, require proof that an individual is fully vaccinated, has recovered from the virus or can show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Although the number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany remains low compared with neighboring countries, Germany reported 2,097 new cases, an increase of more than 500 over the previous Sunday.

The Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany, has drawn thousands to its demonstrations in Berlin, uniting a disparate mix on the right and the left.

Earlier this year, Germany’s domestic intelligence service warned that the movement was becoming increasingly radical and put some of its adherents under surveillance.