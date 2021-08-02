World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Group rescues 196 migrants

The Ocean Viking on Saturday rescued 196 migrants off Libya, the humanitarian ship’s operator said. It first picked up 57 people in an inflatable dinghy struggling in international waters off the North African country, SOS Mediterranee said. In the afternoon, the ship’s crew carried out two additional rescues in the same area, plucking 54 people from a dinghy and 64 others from a wooden vessel. They then saved 21 people from a wooden vessel. The total rescued included at least two pregnant women and 33 minors, 22 of them unaccompanied. At least 1,146 people have died at sea trying to reach Europe during the first half of this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

CENTRAL AFRICA

Rebels kill six civilians

Six civilians were on Saturday killed and several wounded by rebels in a village in the northeast of the country. “This morning at dawn elements from the 3R [Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation] launched a large-scale attack against C.African army positions in the village of Mann,” UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic spokesman said. “Six civilians were killed and several wounded.”

UNITED STATES

Musician shot on stage

A Zydeco musician was shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana, his wife said in a statement on Facebook on Saturday. Chris Ardoin was performing as the Friday headliner at Zydeco Bike Fest when he was shot, his wife, Kerri Ardoin, wrote. “Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage,” she wrote. “Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy. The bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs. We are currently in the hospital. Please keep him in your prayers and will update you all later!!! Thanks.” The shooting happened in Colfax at Louisiana Mudfest, an all-terrain vehicle and mudding park, the Advocate reported.

CAMBODIA

Mixed jab plan announced

The Southeast Asian nation is to begin offering a booster shot against COVID-19, switching between the AstraZeneca and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to fight the spread of the virus. Prime Minister Hun Sen, launching the vaccination campaign for 12-to-17-year-olds, yesterday said that the third dose would be offered to between 500,000 to 1 million frontline workers as a priority. “People who have already been vaccinated with Sinopharm and Sinovac should be given AstraZeneca as the third booster dose,” Hun Sen said in a speech that was broadcast on social media. “For Cambodians who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Sinovac should be given as the third dose,” he added.

ISRAEL

Rally targets vaccines, rules

Several hundred Israelis on Saturday demonstrated in Tel Aviv against new COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines as positive cases and hospitalizations rose to levels not seen in months. The Ministry of Health reported that 2,435 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded the day before — the highest number since March — driven by the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. There were 326 hospitalizations, the highest since April. Israel has in the past few days rolled out a booster vaccine shot for older citizens, reimposed mask requirements indoors and restored “green pass” restrictions requiring vaccine certificates for entering enclosed spaces such as gyms, restaurants and hotels.