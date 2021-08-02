New Zealand PM apologizes for raids on Pacific people

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday formally apologized for police crackdowns in the 1970s that “unfairly targeted” the country’s Pacific community.

The infamous “dawn raids” were carried out by officers and immigration officials, often accompanied by dogs, to arrest and deport people who had overstayed their work visas.

Pacific people comprised one-third of overstayers, but represented 86 percent of prosecutions, while people from the UK and US in New Zealand — who also comprised one-third of overstayers — saw just 5 percent of prosecutions in the same period.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center right, yesterday takes part in a ceremony in Auckland to formally apologize for a racially charged part of the nation’s history known as the Dawn Raids. Photo: AP

“Today, I stand on behalf of the New Zealand government to offer a formal and unreserved apology to Pacific communities for the discriminatory implementation of the immigration laws of the 1970s,” Ardern told a gathering of Pacific dignitaries in Auckland.

“The government expresses its sorrow, remorse and regret that the dawn raids and random police checks occurred, and that these actions were ever considered appropriate,” she said.

While the crackdown took place nearly 50 years ago, Ardern said they remained vividly etched in the memories of those affected and “lives on in the disruption of trust and faith in authorities.”

New Zealand Minister for Pacific Peoples William Sio, who emigrated with his family from Samoa to New Zealand in 1969, described the raids as “racism of the worst kind.”

Wellington encouraged migration from Pacific islands such as Samoa, Tonga and Fiji after World War II to fill worker shortages as the economy expanded, but those who migrated faced a backlash during the 1970s downturn, with claims they were taking jobs from New Zealanders.

When Ardern first announced she would issue an apology, Sio fought back tears as he recalled the experience of being targeted.

“The memories are etched in of my father being helpless ... someone knocking at your door in the early hours of the morning with a flashlight in your face, disrespecting the owner of our home,” he said. “An Alsatian dog frothing at the mouth, wanting to come in without any respect for the people who live there. It was quite traumatizing.”