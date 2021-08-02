Tunisian authorities on Friday jailed an opposition lawmaker and briefly detained four members of the powerful Islamist party Ennahda in the wake of the president’s decision to seize exceptional powers, Tunisian media reports said.
The Ennahda members were brought before investigating magistrates and accused of trying to incite violence outside the parliament building after Tunisian President Kais Saied’s announcement on July 25, party official Riadh Chaidi said.
The four were questioned, but later released as proof of violence was lacking, Chaidi told The Associated Press.
The president suspended parliament, lifted the immunity of parliament members, fired the prime minister and took control of the executive branch.
He said the move was necessary to save the country amid public anger at the government over joblessness, rising prices and one of Africa’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.
However, Saied’s decision raised concerns about Tunisia’s young democracy. Critics — most notably Ennahda — accused him of a coup.
Ennahda has been a major player in Tunisian legislative elections since the country’s 2011 revolution, which unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.
The next day, Ennahda supporters skirmished with backers of the president outside parliament, but the crowd was eventually dispersed by police.
Among those detained on Friday were the bodyguard of Ennahda leader and Tunisian Speaker of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People Rachid Ghannouchi, his protocol officer and a member of the party’s advisory council.
The four were accused of inciting people from a working-class neighborhood close to the parliament to bring sticks to carry out acts of violence during the rally, the official Tunis Afrique Presse news agency said.
“There was no link with violence,” said Chaidi, a member of the party’s executive bureau. “Violence is not a choice of Ennahda.”
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday spoke with Saied and conveyed US President Joe Biden’s strong support for the people of Tunisia and for Tunisian democracy, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a White House news release.
“In this spirit, the call focused on the critical need for Tunisian leaders to outline a swift return to Tunisia’s democratic path,” the news release said. “National Security Advisor Sullivan underscored that this will require rapidly forming a new government, led by a capable prime minister to stabilize Tunisia’s economy and confront the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the timely return of the elected parliament.”
Also on Friday, outspoken Tunisian lawmaker Yassine Ayari was arrested outside his home, his party, the Hope and Action Movement, said on Facebook.
His lawyer Mokhtar Jemai said that Ayari was apparently arrested in connection with a June 30 court conviction, but was not informed of the reason for conviction.
Ayari has spoken out against the military and the government.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
African nations should build capacity to produce vaccines on the continent and work with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that the raw materials needed to produce the inoculations are available, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. While a waiver on the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights that is being discussed at the WTO is seen as a way to improve the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s least inoculated continent, Okonjo-Iweala said that only a handful of African countries have the capacity to produce the life-saving drugs. “There [are] a handful of countries — maybe Tunisia, Morocco to some extent,
For almost 500 years, the arch that connects the largest Gothic cathedral in the world with its Renaissance sacristy has offered visitors a sumptuous, if little glimpsed — and even less studied — vision of religious bounty. The 68 beautifully carved plates of food that adorn the archway in Seville’s cathedral offer rather more than bread and wine. There are pigs’ trotters and wild strawberries, aubergines, clams and oysters. There are peaches, radishes, a skinned hare with a knife by its side, a squirrel served on a bed of hazelnuts and a plate of lemons across which a small snake slithers. There
Dozens of Afghan soldiers fled across the border into northwestern Pakistan after their border post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban, the Pakistani army said on Monday. The statement said 46 members of the Afghan forces, including five officers, slipped across the border late on Sunday near the Pakistani border town of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Afghan soldiers “have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms,” the Pakistani army said, adding that it had informed Afghan authorities of the development. The Afghan government on Monday denied its troops crossed into Pakistan. “This issue is