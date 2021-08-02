Tunisia detains Islamist party officials, lawmaker

AP, TUNIS, Tunisia





Tunisian authorities on Friday jailed an opposition lawmaker and briefly detained four members of the powerful Islamist party Ennahda in the wake of the president’s decision to seize exceptional powers, Tunisian media reports said.

The Ennahda members were brought before investigating magistrates and accused of trying to incite violence outside the parliament building after Tunisian President Kais Saied’s announcement on July 25, party official Riadh Chaidi said.

The four were questioned, but later released as proof of violence was lacking, Chaidi told The Associated Press.

The president suspended parliament, lifted the immunity of parliament members, fired the prime minister and took control of the executive branch.

He said the move was necessary to save the country amid public anger at the government over joblessness, rising prices and one of Africa’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

However, Saied’s decision raised concerns about Tunisia’s young democracy. Critics — most notably Ennahda — accused him of a coup.

Ennahda has been a major player in Tunisian legislative elections since the country’s 2011 revolution, which unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

The next day, Ennahda supporters skirmished with backers of the president outside parliament, but the crowd was eventually dispersed by police.

Among those detained on Friday were the bodyguard of Ennahda leader and Tunisian Speaker of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People Rachid Ghannouchi, his protocol officer and a member of the party’s advisory council.

The four were accused of inciting people from a working-class neighborhood close to the parliament to bring sticks to carry out acts of violence during the rally, the official Tunis Afrique Presse news agency said.

“There was no link with violence,” said Chaidi, a member of the party’s executive bureau. “Violence is not a choice of Ennahda.”

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Saturday spoke with Saied and conveyed US President Joe Biden’s strong support for the people of Tunisia and for Tunisian democracy, US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a White House news release.

“In this spirit, the call focused on the critical need for Tunisian leaders to outline a swift return to Tunisia’s democratic path,” the news release said. “National Security Advisor Sullivan underscored that this will require rapidly forming a new government, led by a capable prime minister to stabilize Tunisia’s economy and confront the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring the timely return of the elected parliament.”

Also on Friday, outspoken Tunisian lawmaker Yassine Ayari was arrested outside his home, his party, the Hope and Action Movement, said on Facebook.

His lawyer Mokhtar Jemai said that Ayari was apparently arrested in connection with a June 30 court conviction, but was not informed of the reason for conviction.

Ayari has spoken out against the military and the government.