COVID-19: Vietnam extends southern region’s stay-home order

Bloomberg





Vietnam authorities have extended the stay-at-home order covering most of the nation’s southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, for two weeks.

The existing order for Ho Chi Minh City ended yesterday. The extension is directed at 19 localities and is part of the government’s aggressive measures to contain the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, which began in late April.

The Thanh Nien newspaper reported that stay-home orders for 19 cities and provinces also expired yesterday.

The order, which bans residents from leaving home for most reasons, is also directed at Ho Chi Minh City’s neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai — home to numerous industrial parks used by global suppliers — as well as the Mekong Delta, known as Vietnam’s “rice bowl.”

Ho Chi Minh City and seven southern provinces are extending 6pm-to-6am curfews by 14 days starting today, the newspaper Tuoi Tre reported yesterday, citing information from local governments.

Two other provinces are retaining the curfew for another week starting today.

The coastal city of Danang on Saturday imposed a similar curfew for an undetermined time, the newspaper asid.

The country reported a total 150,060 COVID-19 cases and 1,306 deaths as of Saturday, with 97 percent of infections recorded from late April, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said.

Ho Chi Minh City accounts for about 63 percent of infections in the current outbreak.