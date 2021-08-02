Vietnam authorities have extended the stay-at-home order covering most of the nation’s southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, for two weeks.
The existing order for Ho Chi Minh City ended yesterday. The extension is directed at 19 localities and is part of the government’s aggressive measures to contain the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, which began in late April.
The Thanh Nien newspaper reported that stay-home orders for 19 cities and provinces also expired yesterday.
The order, which bans residents from leaving home for most reasons, is also directed at Ho Chi Minh City’s neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai — home to numerous industrial parks used by global suppliers — as well as the Mekong Delta, known as Vietnam’s “rice bowl.”
Ho Chi Minh City and seven southern provinces are extending 6pm-to-6am curfews by 14 days starting today, the newspaper Tuoi Tre reported yesterday, citing information from local governments.
Two other provinces are retaining the curfew for another week starting today.
The coastal city of Danang on Saturday imposed a similar curfew for an undetermined time, the newspaper asid.
The country reported a total 150,060 COVID-19 cases and 1,306 deaths as of Saturday, with 97 percent of infections recorded from late April, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said.
Ho Chi Minh City accounts for about 63 percent of infections in the current outbreak.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
African nations should build capacity to produce vaccines on the continent and work with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that the raw materials needed to produce the inoculations are available, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. While a waiver on the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights that is being discussed at the WTO is seen as a way to improve the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s least inoculated continent, Okonjo-Iweala said that only a handful of African countries have the capacity to produce the life-saving drugs. “There [are] a handful of countries — maybe Tunisia, Morocco to some extent,
For almost 500 years, the arch that connects the largest Gothic cathedral in the world with its Renaissance sacristy has offered visitors a sumptuous, if little glimpsed — and even less studied — vision of religious bounty. The 68 beautifully carved plates of food that adorn the archway in Seville’s cathedral offer rather more than bread and wine. There are pigs’ trotters and wild strawberries, aubergines, clams and oysters. There are peaches, radishes, a skinned hare with a knife by its side, a squirrel served on a bed of hazelnuts and a plate of lemons across which a small snake slithers. There
Dozens of Afghan soldiers fled across the border into northwestern Pakistan after their border post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban, the Pakistani army said on Monday. The statement said 46 members of the Afghan forces, including five officers, slipped across the border late on Sunday near the Pakistani border town of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Afghan soldiers “have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms,” the Pakistani army said, adding that it had informed Afghan authorities of the development. The Afghan government on Monday denied its troops crossed into Pakistan. “This issue is