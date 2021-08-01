HONG KONG
Man arrested for booing
Police on Friday arrested a man after he was allegedly caught booing the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympic event at a mall. The 40-year-old man was allegedly waving colonial-era Hong Kong flags and booing, while urging others to join him, police said on Facebook. The man was standing in a crowd with others to watch Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung in a match that would win him gold, local media reported. The booing started at the medal ceremony, when the national anthem began playing. Police said there might be additional arrests and that an investigation is under way.
PAKISTAN
Karachi under lockdown
Authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh Province, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centers, amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown began yesterday and is to last until Sunday next week, despite opposition from the federal government and the local business community. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases has flooded hospitals in Karachi, the provincial capital. The new surge appears linked to many of the crowd-attracting activities earlier this month during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The provincial government is closing all markets, except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations and grocery stores, which still must close by 6pm.
HAITI
New accusations emerge
Police on Friday outlined fresh accusations against a former Supreme Court judge over her links to the assassination of president Jovenel Moise last month, saying that she had met with some Colombian mercenaries accused of killing him. Colombian mercenaries and Haitian-Americans arrested in the wake of Moise’s murder said they had met former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq Thelot, said Inspector-General Marie Michelle Verrier, the spokesperson for the National Police of Haiti. “Several of them have indicated that they have been to Mrs Coq’s home twice,” Verrier told reporters. “These people gave to [police] details of documents signed during the meetings at Mrs Coq’s home.”
GERMANY
Shots fired in Berlin
Shots were fired in a violent clash at a store car park in northern Berlin on Friday, leaving four people injured, the Berliner Zeitung reported. One person was subsequently arrested, the newspaper added later. The injured are three men and a woman, local media reported, adding that police had questioned eyewitnesses and cordoned off the area. Of the injured, one person was stabbed with a knife, another sustained a gunshot wound, and a third suffered a head injury in a fight in the car park of a do-it-yourself store in Wedding district, the Berliner Zeitung added.
CANADA
Official warns of new wave
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Friday said that the country could face a fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, by the end of summer if restrictions are eased too quickly and before enough people have been vaccinated. She said robust vaccination rates have helped reduced hospitalizations and deaths, but inoculations must rise further to avoid renewed strain on hospitals and the healthcare system. She urged younger adults to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
African nations should build capacity to produce vaccines on the continent and work with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that the raw materials needed to produce the inoculations are available, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. While a waiver on the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights that is being discussed at the WTO is seen as a way to improve the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s least inoculated continent, Okonjo-Iweala said that only a handful of African countries have the capacity to produce the life-saving drugs. “There [are] a handful of countries — maybe Tunisia, Morocco to some extent,
For almost 500 years, the arch that connects the largest Gothic cathedral in the world with its Renaissance sacristy has offered visitors a sumptuous, if little glimpsed — and even less studied — vision of religious bounty. The 68 beautifully carved plates of food that adorn the archway in Seville’s cathedral offer rather more than bread and wine. There are pigs’ trotters and wild strawberries, aubergines, clams and oysters. There are peaches, radishes, a skinned hare with a knife by its side, a squirrel served on a bed of hazelnuts and a plate of lemons across which a small snake slithers. There
‘LIBERATE HONG KONG’: The prosecution argued that the slogan was in the tradition of rallying cries for secession dating back to the Qin and Qing dynasties Three Hong Kong judges are to rule tomorrow whether the protest slogan: “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times” is a call for secession when they deliver a verdict on charges against a man arrested at a demonstration last year. The landmark ruling could have long-term implications for how a Beijing-imposed National Security Law against secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces reshapes the territory’s common law traditions, some legal scholars say. Democracy advocates say that a ruling to outlaw the slogan would tighten limits on free speech. The slogan was last year chanted during democracy protests, posted online, scrawled on walls,