HONG KONG

Man arrested for booing

Police on Friday arrested a man after he was allegedly caught booing the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympic event at a mall. The 40-year-old man was allegedly waving colonial-era Hong Kong flags and booing, while urging others to join him, police said on Facebook. The man was standing in a crowd with others to watch Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung in a match that would win him gold, local media reported. The booing started at the medal ceremony, when the national anthem began playing. Police said there might be additional arrests and that an investigation is under way.

PAKISTAN

Karachi under lockdown

Authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh Province, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centers, amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown began yesterday and is to last until Sunday next week, despite opposition from the federal government and the local business community. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases has flooded hospitals in Karachi, the provincial capital. The new surge appears linked to many of the crowd-attracting activities earlier this month during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The provincial government is closing all markets, except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations and grocery stores, which still must close by 6pm.

HAITI

New accusations emerge

Police on Friday outlined fresh accusations against a former Supreme Court judge over her links to the assassination of president Jovenel Moise last month, saying that she had met with some Colombian mercenaries accused of killing him. Colombian mercenaries and Haitian-Americans arrested in the wake of Moise’s murder said they had met former Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq Thelot, said Inspector-General Marie Michelle Verrier, the spokesperson for the National Police of Haiti. “Several of them have indicated that they have been to Mrs Coq’s home twice,” Verrier told reporters. “These people gave to [police] details of documents signed during the meetings at Mrs Coq’s home.”

GERMANY

Shots fired in Berlin

Shots were fired in a violent clash at a store car park in northern Berlin on Friday, leaving four people injured, the Berliner Zeitung reported. One person was subsequently arrested, the newspaper added later. The injured are three men and a woman, local media reported, adding that police had questioned eyewitnesses and cordoned off the area. Of the injured, one person was stabbed with a knife, another sustained a gunshot wound, and a third suffered a head injury in a fight in the car park of a do-it-yourself store in Wedding district, the Berliner Zeitung added.

CANADA

Official warns of new wave

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Friday said that the country could face a fourth wave of COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, by the end of summer if restrictions are eased too quickly and before enough people have been vaccinated. She said robust vaccination rates have helped reduced hospitalizations and deaths, but inoculations must rise further to avoid renewed strain on hospitals and the healthcare system. She urged younger adults to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible.