US department says Russians hacked prosecutors

AP, WASHINGTON





The Russian hackers behind the massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign broke into the e-mail accounts some of the most prominent federal prosecutors’ offices around the US last year, the US Department of Justice said.

The department said 80 percent of Microsoft e-mail accounts used by employees in the four US attorney offices in New York were breached.

All told, the department said 27 US Attorney offices had at least one employee’s e-mail account compromised during the hacking campaign.

The department said in a statement on Friday that it believes the accounts were compromised from May 7 to Dec. 27 last year. Such a timeframe is notable because the SolarWinds campaign, which infiltrated dozens of private-sector companies and think tanks as well as at least nine US government agencies, was first discovered and publicized in the middle of December.

The administration of US President Joe Biden in April announced sanctions, including the expulsion of Russian diplomats, in response to the SolarWinds hack and Russian interference in last year’s US presidential election.

Russia has denied wrongdoing.

Jennifer Rodgers, a lecturer at Columbia Law School, said office e-mails frequently contained all sorts of sensitive information, including case strategy discussions and names of confidential informants, when she was a federal prosecutor in New York.

“I don’t remember ever having someone bring me a document instead of e-mailing it to me because of security concerns,” she said, noting exceptions for classified materials.

The Administrative Office of US Courts confirmed in January that it was also breached, giving the SolarWinds hackers another entry point to steal confidential information like trade secrets, espionage targets, whistleblower reports and arrest warrants.

The list of affected offices include several large and high-profile ones like those in Los Angeles, Miami, Washington and the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, where large numbers of staff were hit, handle some of the most prominent prosecutors in the country.

“New York is the financial center of the world and those districts are particularly well-known for investigating and prosecuting white-collar crimes and other cases, including investigating people close to the former [US] president,” said Bruce Green, a professor at Fordham Law School and a former prosecutor in the Southern District.

The department said all victims had been notified and it is working to mitigate “operational, security and privacy risks” caused by the hack.

The department said in January that it had no indication that any classified systems were impacted.

It did not provide additional detail about what kind of information was taken and what impact such a hack might have on ongoing cases.