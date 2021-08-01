COVID-19: Florida virus cases jump 50 percent

‘MAKES ZERO SENSE’: The Florida governor said he would bar schools from asking students to wear masks to classes, drawing condemnation from a state health official

AP, FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida





Florida’s COVID-19 cases jumped 50 percent this week, the state Health Department reported on Friday, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for one in five new infections nationally, becoming the US outbreak’s epicenter.

The release came shortly after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume this month.

More than 110,000 new cases were reported statewide over the past week, up from 73,000 last week and 11 times the 10,000 reported the week of June 11, six weeks ago. Case numbers are now back to where they were in January, just before vaccinations became widely available.

The Florida Hospital Association on Friday said that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing last year’s peak.

More than 9,300 people are hospitalized, up from 1,845 a month ago and nearing the record 10,179 set on July 23 last year. On a per capita basis, Florida now has more people hospitalized than any other US state.

The state reported 409 deaths this week, bringing the total to more than 39,000 since its first in March last year. The state’s peak happened in the middle of August last year, when 1,266 people died over a seven-day period. Deaths usually follow increases in hospitalizations by a few weeks.

DeSantis has blamed the surge on a seasonal increase — more Floridians are indoors because of the hot weather with air-conditioning circulating the virus.

About 60 percent of Floridians 12 or older are vaccinated, ranking it about midway among the states.

DeSantis said his executive order barring mask mandates at schools will improve students’ experience and make it easier for them to focus on learning.

“I have [three] young kids. My wife and I are not going to do the mask with the kids. We never have; we won’t. I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun,” DeSantis said at a news conference in southwest Florida a few hours before he signed the executive order.

DeSantis is seeking re-election next year and has been positioning himself nationally for a possible 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis also contended there is no evidence masks prevent outbreaks at schools, which is at odds with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines recommending “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

His critics say his unwillingness to mandate mask wearing endangers the health of students and staff.

“We know that masks are a simple and effective way to help prevent virus spread, and from a medical perspective it makes absolutely zero sense to discourage their use,” said Bernard Ashby, head of Florida’s Committee to Protect Health Care. “DeSantis’ power grab will put the health of kids and teachers alike at risk.”