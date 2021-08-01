Florida’s COVID-19 cases jumped 50 percent this week, the state Health Department reported on Friday, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for one in five new infections nationally, becoming the US outbreak’s epicenter.
The release came shortly after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume this month.
More than 110,000 new cases were reported statewide over the past week, up from 73,000 last week and 11 times the 10,000 reported the week of June 11, six weeks ago. Case numbers are now back to where they were in January, just before vaccinations became widely available.
The Florida Hospital Association on Friday said that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing last year’s peak.
More than 9,300 people are hospitalized, up from 1,845 a month ago and nearing the record 10,179 set on July 23 last year. On a per capita basis, Florida now has more people hospitalized than any other US state.
The state reported 409 deaths this week, bringing the total to more than 39,000 since its first in March last year. The state’s peak happened in the middle of August last year, when 1,266 people died over a seven-day period. Deaths usually follow increases in hospitalizations by a few weeks.
DeSantis has blamed the surge on a seasonal increase — more Floridians are indoors because of the hot weather with air-conditioning circulating the virus.
About 60 percent of Floridians 12 or older are vaccinated, ranking it about midway among the states.
DeSantis said his executive order barring mask mandates at schools will improve students’ experience and make it easier for them to focus on learning.
“I have [three] young kids. My wife and I are not going to do the mask with the kids. We never have; we won’t. I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun,” DeSantis said at a news conference in southwest Florida a few hours before he signed the executive order.
DeSantis is seeking re-election next year and has been positioning himself nationally for a possible 2024 presidential bid.
DeSantis also contended there is no evidence masks prevent outbreaks at schools, which is at odds with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines recommending “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”
His critics say his unwillingness to mandate mask wearing endangers the health of students and staff.
“We know that masks are a simple and effective way to help prevent virus spread, and from a medical perspective it makes absolutely zero sense to discourage their use,” said Bernard Ashby, head of Florida’s Committee to Protect Health Care. “DeSantis’ power grab will put the health of kids and teachers alike at risk.”
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90 percent of its eligible adult population within just seven days, the Bhutanese Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on Tuesday last week in a mass drive that has been hailed by the UN Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” Bhutan grabbed headlines in April when its government said it had inoculated about the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose
African nations should build capacity to produce vaccines on the continent and work with pharmaceutical companies to ensure that the raw materials needed to produce the inoculations are available, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. While a waiver on the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights that is being discussed at the WTO is seen as a way to improve the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the world’s least inoculated continent, Okonjo-Iweala said that only a handful of African countries have the capacity to produce the life-saving drugs. “There [are] a handful of countries — maybe Tunisia, Morocco to some extent,
For almost 500 years, the arch that connects the largest Gothic cathedral in the world with its Renaissance sacristy has offered visitors a sumptuous, if little glimpsed — and even less studied — vision of religious bounty. The 68 beautifully carved plates of food that adorn the archway in Seville’s cathedral offer rather more than bread and wine. There are pigs’ trotters and wild strawberries, aubergines, clams and oysters. There are peaches, radishes, a skinned hare with a knife by its side, a squirrel served on a bed of hazelnuts and a plate of lemons across which a small snake slithers. There
‘LIBERATE HONG KONG’: The prosecution argued that the slogan was in the tradition of rallying cries for secession dating back to the Qin and Qing dynasties Three Hong Kong judges are to rule tomorrow whether the protest slogan: “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times” is a call for secession when they deliver a verdict on charges against a man arrested at a demonstration last year. The landmark ruling could have long-term implications for how a Beijing-imposed National Security Law against secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces reshapes the territory’s common law traditions, some legal scholars say. Democracy advocates say that a ruling to outlaw the slogan would tighten limits on free speech. The slogan was last year chanted during democracy protests, posted online, scrawled on walls,