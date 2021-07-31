World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Tourists fined in Hawaii

A Louisiana woman who was honeymooning in Hawaii was fined US$500 after a social media video showed her touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, US authorities said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last month launched an investigation and found the woman contravened the Endangered Species Act, said Dominic Andrews, a spokesperson for the agency’s Office of Law Enforcement. A video posted on TikTok and other social media showed a woman touching the seal at a Kauai beach last month. The video showed her running away after the seal snapped at her, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported on Thursday.

MALAYSIA

Graft charges dropped

A controversial British former media adviser to former prime minister Najib Razak has had money-laundering charges dropped after agreeing to pay US$1.7 million to scandal-hit sovereign wealth fund 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), officials said yesterday. Paul Stadlen is believed to have left the country shortly after his boss suffered a shock election defeat in 2018. Najib and many of his confidants faced corruption charges for their roles in a massive scandal involving the fund. Billions of dollars were looted from 1MDB in a fraud that spanned the globe, with the money spent on everything from a super-yacht to art. Stadlen, whose whereabouts remain unknown, was charged in absentia in 2019 with laundering more than 14 million ringgit (US$3.3 million), but the anti-graft agency said the charges were dropped after he agreed to pay back nearly 7.2 million ringgit.

OMAN

Israeli ship target in attack

An Israeli-owned merchant ship was targeted in a reported attack off Oman in the Arabian Sea, the British Ministry of Defense said yesterday. The ministry said in a statement that it was still investigating the reported attack. A brief statement earlier from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late on Thursday night just northeast of the island of Masirah. Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack. The US Navy Fifth Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BRAZIL

Fire destroys film archive

A film warehouse in Sao Paulo was on Thursday partially destroyed by a fire just months after employees of the Cinemateca Brasileira had warned of such a disaster, accusing the government of deliberately neglecting the cultural institution. Fifteen fire trucks and more than 50 firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours, but were unable to save all of the warehouse, according to local television footage. The fire started at about 6pm during maintenance work on the air conditioning system, the fire department said, adding that at least two rooms containing films and other files had been destroyed.

UNITED STATES

Eviction ban to expire

President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced it would allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire today, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month. The White House said that Biden would have liked to extend the federal eviction moratorium due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2.