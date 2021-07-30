World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Outspoken pig farmer jailed

Hebei Dawu Agriculture Group chairman Sun Dawu (孫大午), who was detained after praising lawyers during a crackdown on legal advocates by President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) government, was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in prison. Sun was among 20 defendants who stood trial in Hebei Province’s Gaobeidian. They were detained after Dawu employees in August last year tried to stop a state-owned enterprise from demolishing a company building. Sun was also fined 3.1 million yuan (US$479,268), the People’s Court of Gaobeidian said. Sun was convicted of gathering people to attack state organizations, obstructing public affairs, picking quarrels, sabotaging production, illegal mining, illegal occupation of farmland and illegally taking public deposits, the court said.

GREECE

Beekeeper charged over fire

A 64-year-old beekeeper was on Wednesday charged with arson by negligence, which is a misdemeanor, over a forest fire in the northern suburbs of Athens, a judicial official said. The blaze, which was raging on Tuesday at the base of Mount Penteli, was “under control,” firefighters said. The man had beehives on the hill overlooking the cemetery of the town of Stamata, where the fire appears to have started. He is suspected of burning foliage near his hives, the Ministry of Civil Protection said. “One house was burned down, 12 others sustained damage, notably to their roofs,” and about 10 vehicles were torched, the ministry added.

UNITED KINGDOM

Anti-Semitism spiked in May

Police recorded about four times as many anti-Semitic incidents in London during May’s Gaza crisis than at any time in the past three years, the city’s force said yesterday. They reported 87 anti-Semitic incidents, 65 more than the previous highest monthly figure recorded since they began reporting the data in May 2018, the London Metropolitan Police told the Press Association news agency. The crisis had repercussions for Jews in London, where the word “Hitler” was written on a block of flats and rocks were hurled at a Jewish home. One resident in north London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood, which has a significant Hasidic Jewish community, said the tires of more than 30 Jewish-owned vehicles were slashed. Two men were also charged in connection with an incident when a rabbi was struck on the head with a concrete block near his synagogue.

PARAGUAY

Cocaine disguised as sugar

More than 3,400kg of cocaine has been seized near the capital city of Asuncion — a record bust for the country, police said on Wednesday. The cocaine was found in a warehouse in the suburb of Fernando de la Mora, where it was being prepared to ship out disguised in a load of organic sugar, National Police Commander Luis Arias told reporters. “We are talking about more than 3,400kg of cocaine. This was the culmination of an investigation by the anti-narcotics police working with prosecutors over nearly a month,” Arias said. “The merchandise was in a container to be transferred to a safe port for export abroad, but we do not know where. The warehouse was being rented and listed as a sugar deposit,” he added. The bust exceeded the previous record in Paraguay, when 2,900kg of cocaine was seized in October last year after the cargo had been hidden in bags of charcoal.