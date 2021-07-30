One diver died and another man was injured in separate incidents as Florida’s lobster mini-season opened on Wednesday, authorities said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter that the diver died early on Wednesday while preparing to harvest spiny lobsters off the Florida Keys.
In the other case, a man was airlifted from the lower Keys to a Miami hospital after a boat propeller struck him in the leg.
Authorities did not release more details, or identify the victims.
The two-day event — held on the last Wednesday and Thursday in July — attracts thousands of people to the Florida Keys, where the spiny crustacean is a local delicacy, the Miami Herald reported.
Many waited patiently aboard boats for the stroke of midnight, so they could begin hauling in lobsters using a technique known as “bully netting,” in which long-poled nets are dragged through shallow water to scoop up the creatures.
Others chose to snorkel for lobsters, waiting until daylight because the law prohibits night diving during the hunt.
“It’s what we’ve been doing for 10 years,” said Brian Parsons, a resident of Fort Myers, Florida.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews were on hand to enforce the rules.
Starting early is a third-degree misdemeanor that could land offenders in jail for up to 60 days and bring a fine of up to US$500.
“We’re just checking to make sure everybody stays within the rules and regulations, and does it right,” wildlife officer Joshua Stallings told the newspaper.
No arrests were made in the final hours of Tuesday night, the Herald reported.
In the Keys, the bag limit for spiny lobsters is six per person, per boat, the Herald reported.
For the rest of the state, with the exception of Biscayne National Park, the limit is 12 lobsters per person, per vessel.
Father and son team Steve and Reece Jahn of Plantation Key Colony, Florida, hit their limit quickly.
“I think we got it in 30 minutes,” Steve Jahn said. “We got lucky this year.”
