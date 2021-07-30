ZZ Top bassist dies aged 72

The Guardian





Dusty Hill, bassist for ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72. Hill, who had recently sustained a hip injury, died in his sleep, bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement on Instagram.

“We are saddened by the news today that our compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” they wrote.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo,” they added.

Musician Dusty Hill of US rock band ZZ Top performs on stage at the Live at Sunset Festival in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 9, 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE

His injury had meant that Hill was forced to miss performances as part of the band’s summer tour. There have been no further details on cause of death.

ZZ Top’s first single was released in 1969 after the demise of Moving Sidewalks, the band that Gibbons had previously formed. Their first concert, with Hill included, was in 1970 and the year after, their first album was released.

The band would go on to find fame with 15 albums and were best known for hits that included 1983’s Gimme All Your Lovin and 1984’s Legs.

In 1984, Hill also accidentally shot himself, something he remained lighthearted about years later.

“My first reaction was: ‘Shit,’ and then: ‘Ouch,’” he said in a 2016 interview. “I couldn’t believe I’d done something so stupid.”

As well as playing bass guitar, Hill also played keyboard, and sang backing and lead vocals for the band.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.