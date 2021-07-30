US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin yesterday sought to nudge forward security ties with Vietnam, which have slowly deepened as the two countries watch China’s activities in the South China Sea with growing alarm.
Despite closer military relations, more than four decades after the Vietnam War ended in 1975, US President Joe Biden’s administration has said that there are limits to the relationship until Hanoi makes progress on human rights.
Vietnam has emerged as the most vocal opponent of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and has received US military hardware, including coast guard cutters.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Before a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi, Austin said that the US did not ask Vietnam to choose between countries.
“One of our central goals is ensuring that our allies and partners have the freedom and the space to chart their own futures,” Austin said.
He did not mention China, but there is a perception in Asia that China is making countries chose between it and the US, as tensions rise between the two powers.
On Wednesday, a US Navy warship carried out a transit through the Taiwan Strait. While such operations are routine, they usually anger Beijing.
“[Vietnam] wants to know that the US is going to remain engaged militarily, it’s going to continue its presence in the South China Sea,” said Greg Poling of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for Harvard and Texas Tech University to create a database that would help Vietnamese search for those missing from the Vietnam War.
On Sunday, the US shipped 3 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam, raising the amount given by the US via the global COVAX vaccine scheme to 5 million doses.
There is a limit as to how fast and how far the Vietnamese are comfortable with deepening ties, Poling said.
Experts say there are lingering concerns in Vietnam about former US president Donald Trump withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact in 2017.
There are also limits to how far the US is willing to deepen ties before Vietnam improves its human rights record.
In recent decades, Vietnam has undergone sweeping economic reforms and social change, but the Vietnamese Communist Party retains a tight grip over media and tolerates little dissent.
This month, Marc Knapper, who is Biden’s nominee to be the next US ambassador to Vietnam, vowed to boost security ties, but said that they could only reach their potential if Hanoi made significant progress on human rights.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. “Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.” Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border. A government official said on
TRAPPED RESIDENTS: Rescuers worked for 16 hours and more to free people on flooded streets and subway trains after abnormally heavy rains Workers driving construction vehicles yesterday rescued stranded residents and delivered food to those still trapped after days of torrential rain swamped the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. As floodwaters began to recede, rescuers in the city of 12 million used digger trucks, inflatable boats and makeshift rafts to transport residents to dry land and deliver provisions in high-rise apartment blocks. Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, has borne the brunt of extreme wet weather in central China this week, receiving the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain in just a few days. The resulting severe flooding killed 12 people who were trapped