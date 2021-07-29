World News Quick Take

CHINA

Virus-free can leave Jiangsu

Drivers seeking to leave eastern Jiangsu Province must show a negative COVID-19 test taken in the previous 48 hours. The provincial transportation department yesterday said that 93 checkpoints had been set up on highways in the province, whose capital, Nanjing, is the epicenter of the country’s latest outbreak. Drivers must remain in their vehicles and wear masks while health workers carry out the checks. The National Health Commission reported 48 new cases in Jiangsu yesterday, bringing its total to 154 over the past few days. Authorities have said that the virus being transmitted is the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The virus continues to spread, despite more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses having been administered in the country.

MYANMAR

Junta seeks global virus aid

The military government is looking for greater cooperation with the international community to contain its COVID-19 outbreak, state-run newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar reported yesterday. In a speech, Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called for more cooperation on prevention, control and treatment of the virus, including with fellow ASEAN members and “friendly countries,” it reported. The junta leader said that vaccinations needed to be increased, through donated doses and by developing domestic production, aided by Russia, it said, adding that the country would seek the release of funds from an ASEAN virus fund.

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban envoys visit China

A nine-member Taliban delegation is on a two-day visit to China, where they have met with the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) for talks on the peace process and security issues, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries, and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process, were discussed in the meetings,” Naeem said.

INDIA

Truck rams bus, killing 18

Eighteen migrant workers sleeping on a highway in the north after their bus broke down died when a truck rammed into the vehicle, police said yesterday. At least 19 others were injured in the accident in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer told reporters. Most of the passengers were returning home to the eastern state of Bihar after working in the states of Punjab or Haryana. The passengers got off the bus after its axle shaft broke and were sleeping next to it when the truck crashed into it from behind. Rescue workers retrieved some of the bodies from under the mangled double-decker bus. “The district administration and the police have launched a probe, and we are ensuring that the wounded receive the best medical treatment that’s available,” police officer Satya Narayan Sabat said.

ARMENIA

Troops ‘killed by Azerbaijan’

Three soldiers yesterday died in border clashes with Azerbaijani forces, Yerevan said, in the deadliest incident between the foes since their war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. “As a result of armed action launched following an attack by Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded from the Armenian side as of 8:30am,” the Ministry of Defense said. Earlier, the ministry had said that the incident took place at the northeastern sector of the border shared by the Caucasus.

UNITED KINGDOM

PM worried about dog

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that his dog Dilyn had “romantic urges” and was “endlessly at people’s legs” in Downing Street. Johnson and Carrie Symonds in 2019 said that they had adopted a rescued Jack Russell-cross puppy named Dilyn. “Do you have to worry about his romantic urges?” Johnson asked a police dog handler with an Alsatian. The handler replied: “Not so much, no.” “No? Well, our, my dog is, endlessly, at people’s legs,” Johnson said. During an inspection of police dogs, Johnson praised the dogs. “They do inspire a certain kind of awe, don’t they, on the streets?” Johnson said. “You know if you were a miscreant, you wouldn’t want them biting you on the seat of your pants.”

FRANCE

Thief flees on scooter

An armed man using a stand-up scooter on Tuesday robbed Parisian jeweller Chaumet of up to 3 million euros (US$3.55 million) of jewelry in an audacious evening heist, a source close to the case said. The robber stole jewelry and precious stones after bursting into the shop near the Champs-Elysees at about 5pm, the source said. Without using his weapon, the man also made his getaway on the scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1, the source said.

PERU

Heritage site declared

A 2,300-year-old solar observatory, a structure of 13 stone towers built atop a hill and used as a calendar, on Tuesday was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Chankillo observatory, built by an ancient civilization about 2,000 years before the ascent of the Inca empire allowed for remarkably accurate astronomical observations, recent studies have shown. The walled, hilltop ruins had long puzzled scientists. Then in 2007, a study in the journal Science proposed the sequence of towers erected between 200 BC and 300 BC “marked the summer and winter solstices” and that Chankillo “was in part a solar observatory.”

CANADA

Cat app tracks happiness

Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: It might actually help the cat. A Calgary, Alberta, animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses a phone’s camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain. The app looks at ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension, and how whiskers change to detect distress. A 2019 study published in the Scientific Reports journal found that the so-called “feline grimace scale” is a valid and reliable tool for acute pain assessment in cats. “It helps human cat owners know if their cat is in pain or not,” said Miche Priest, Sylvester.ai’s venture lead. “We were able to train a machine using machine learning and a series of images.”

UNITED STATES

Swastika sparks outrage

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday voiced outrage and promised renewed efforts to combat anti-Semitism after a swastika was found etched in an elevator at the Department of State. Officials said they had launched an investigation into how the symbol of Nazi Germany was scraped into the wood paneling of an elevator in the Harry S Truman Building in Washington. Blinken, who is on a visit to India, sent a message to State Department employees to call the graffiti discovered on Monday “completely abhorrent.”