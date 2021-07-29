CHINA
Virus-free can leave Jiangsu
Drivers seeking to leave eastern Jiangsu Province must show a negative COVID-19 test taken in the previous 48 hours. The provincial transportation department yesterday said that 93 checkpoints had been set up on highways in the province, whose capital, Nanjing, is the epicenter of the country’s latest outbreak. Drivers must remain in their vehicles and wear masks while health workers carry out the checks. The National Health Commission reported 48 new cases in Jiangsu yesterday, bringing its total to 154 over the past few days. Authorities have said that the virus being transmitted is the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. The virus continues to spread, despite more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses having been administered in the country.
MYANMAR
Junta seeks global virus aid
The military government is looking for greater cooperation with the international community to contain its COVID-19 outbreak, state-run newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar reported yesterday. In a speech, Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing called for more cooperation on prevention, control and treatment of the virus, including with fellow ASEAN members and “friendly countries,” it reported. The junta leader said that vaccinations needed to be increased, through donated doses and by developing domestic production, aided by Russia, it said, adding that the country would seek the release of funds from an ASEAN virus fund.
AFGHANISTAN
Taliban envoys visit China
A nine-member Taliban delegation is on a two-day visit to China, where they have met with the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) for talks on the peace process and security issues, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Politics, economy and issues related to the security of both countries, and the current situation of Afghanistan and the peace process, were discussed in the meetings,” Naeem said.
INDIA
Truck rams bus, killing 18
Eighteen migrant workers sleeping on a highway in the north after their bus broke down died when a truck rammed into the vehicle, police said yesterday. At least 19 others were injured in the accident in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer told reporters. Most of the passengers were returning home to the eastern state of Bihar after working in the states of Punjab or Haryana. The passengers got off the bus after its axle shaft broke and were sleeping next to it when the truck crashed into it from behind. Rescue workers retrieved some of the bodies from under the mangled double-decker bus. “The district administration and the police have launched a probe, and we are ensuring that the wounded receive the best medical treatment that’s available,” police officer Satya Narayan Sabat said.
ARMENIA
Troops ‘killed by Azerbaijan’
Three soldiers yesterday died in border clashes with Azerbaijani forces, Yerevan said, in the deadliest incident between the foes since their war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. “As a result of armed action launched following an attack by Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded from the Armenian side as of 8:30am,” the Ministry of Defense said. Earlier, the ministry had said that the incident took place at the northeastern sector of the border shared by the Caucasus.
UNITED KINGDOM
PM worried about dog
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that his dog Dilyn had “romantic urges” and was “endlessly at people’s legs” in Downing Street. Johnson and Carrie Symonds in 2019 said that they had adopted a rescued Jack Russell-cross puppy named Dilyn. “Do you have to worry about his romantic urges?” Johnson asked a police dog handler with an Alsatian. The handler replied: “Not so much, no.” “No? Well, our, my dog is, endlessly, at people’s legs,” Johnson said. During an inspection of police dogs, Johnson praised the dogs. “They do inspire a certain kind of awe, don’t they, on the streets?” Johnson said. “You know if you were a miscreant, you wouldn’t want them biting you on the seat of your pants.”
FRANCE
Thief flees on scooter
An armed man using a stand-up scooter on Tuesday robbed Parisian jeweller Chaumet of up to 3 million euros (US$3.55 million) of jewelry in an audacious evening heist, a source close to the case said. The robber stole jewelry and precious stones after bursting into the shop near the Champs-Elysees at about 5pm, the source said. Without using his weapon, the man also made his getaway on the scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1, the source said.
PERU
Heritage site declared
A 2,300-year-old solar observatory, a structure of 13 stone towers built atop a hill and used as a calendar, on Tuesday was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. The Chankillo observatory, built by an ancient civilization about 2,000 years before the ascent of the Inca empire allowed for remarkably accurate astronomical observations, recent studies have shown. The walled, hilltop ruins had long puzzled scientists. Then in 2007, a study in the journal Science proposed the sequence of towers erected between 200 BC and 300 BC “marked the summer and winter solstices” and that Chankillo “was in part a solar observatory.”
CANADA
Cat app tracks happiness
Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: It might actually help the cat. A Calgary, Alberta, animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses a phone’s camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain. The app looks at ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension, and how whiskers change to detect distress. A 2019 study published in the Scientific Reports journal found that the so-called “feline grimace scale” is a valid and reliable tool for acute pain assessment in cats. “It helps human cat owners know if their cat is in pain or not,” said Miche Priest, Sylvester.ai’s venture lead. “We were able to train a machine using machine learning and a series of images.”
UNITED STATES
Swastika sparks outrage
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday voiced outrage and promised renewed efforts to combat anti-Semitism after a swastika was found etched in an elevator at the Department of State. Officials said they had launched an investigation into how the symbol of Nazi Germany was scraped into the wood paneling of an elevator in the Harry S Truman Building in Washington. Blinken, who is on a visit to India, sent a message to State Department employees to call the graffiti discovered on Monday “completely abhorrent.”
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. “Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.” Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border. A government official said on
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens