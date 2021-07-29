Firefighters, volunteers battle blaze near Athens

ARRESTS MADE: ’The fire broke out suddenly and in a half hour we could see flames beside the house,’ a resident said, crediting officials for warning them

AFP, ATHENS





A fire on Tuesday scorched forests at the base of Mount Penteli north of Athens, threatening suburbs, but without causing casualties, firefighters and local authorities said.

Four people were arrested as part of an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, Greek Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said on state television ERT, without giving more details.

The fire had damaged homes, said Yannis Kalafatelis, the mayor of Dionysos, one of the areas threatened by the blaze.

An aircraft drops water over a forest fire in Dionysos, Greece, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“The front of the fire is long and it is not yet over,” Kalafatelis told ERT.

“We were so scared,” local resident Loukia Mpatsola told reporters.

“The fire broke out suddenly and in a half hour we could see flames beside the house,” Mpatsola said.

“Fortunately, the authorities warned us,” she said.

“It’s a disaster, all these burnt trees,” said another resident, Maria Sofou.

“It’s unbelievable, setting a fire in a residential zone,” Sofou added.

The fire was still not under control at the end of the afternoon, but “the situation has improved,” Hardalias said.

A total of 310 firefighters were mobilized, backed by 10 helicopters and eight firefighting planes, but strong winds were complicating operations, the fire service said.

Volunteers had also joined the fight against the blaze, but firefighters spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyannis told Skai TV that “nobody is in danger.”

Smoke was billowing from the roofs of two houses and at least three vehicles had been burned out, a photographer said.

ERT public television interrupted its programming for live coverage of the fire, the fumes of which reached central Athens, about 30km away, where the temperature reached 38°C.