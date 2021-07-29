Police testify in US Capitol riot probe

‘A MEDIEVAL BATTLE’: Witnesses told a panel that ‘terrorists pushed through the line and engaged us in hand-to-hand combat,’ including eye-gouging attempts

AFP, WASHINGTON





Four police officers on Tuesday delivered testimony about clashes with rioters at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as a congressional panel launched its probe of the incident.

The witnesses described being punched, kicked, pepper sprayed, threatened with death and branded traitors by a crowd seeking to block certification of then-US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory at the polls.

It was “something from a medieval battle,” Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told the panel as he wiped away tears.

US Capitol police officers stand outside the government building in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“I recall thinking to myself, this is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance,” said Gonell, who expressed shock and anger at continuing efforts to “whitewash the facts.”

Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges described how “terrorists pushed through the line and engaged us in hand-to-hand combat,” with at least one person trying to gouge out the policeman’s eyes.

The accounts served as opening testimony in a first hearing of the US House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, which opened with videos of the day’s events.

However, it was the more than three hours of accounts of officers that set the tone for a probe expected to last several months.

More than 535 arrests related to the day’s events have been made, officials said.

The work of the committee has become a political flashpoint.

Some lawmakers say that the day was mostly a peaceful demonstration and want answers to claims that last year’s presidential election was rigged.

Committee members framed their investigative mission as an appeal for truth.

“We know there is evidence of a coordinated planned attack,” US Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel’s chairman, told the hearing. “We know that the men and women who stormed the Capitol wanted to derail the peaceful transfer of power in this country.”

Thompson said that the committee would be “guided solely by the facts” and that “there’s no place for politics or partisanship in this investigation.”

US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said that racial epithets had been directed at him by rioters.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone said he was called a “traitor “ by rioters, who allegedly beat and tasered him unconscious.

“Nowhere in my wildest imagination did I ever expect to be in that situation,” said Fanone, who had a heart attack on the day.

“The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” Fanone said.

The fiery remark appeared to be aimed at security deficiencies at the Capitol.

Former US president Donald Trump has dismissed the investigation as “fake and highly partisan,” and blamed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to protect the Capitol.

Pelosi’s office said that Republicans are peddling in “deflection, distortion and disinformation.”