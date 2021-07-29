Four police officers on Tuesday delivered testimony about clashes with rioters at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 as a congressional panel launched its probe of the incident.
The witnesses described being punched, kicked, pepper sprayed, threatened with death and branded traitors by a crowd seeking to block certification of then-US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory at the polls.
It was “something from a medieval battle,” Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell told the panel as he wiped away tears.
Photo: AP
“I recall thinking to myself, this is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance,” said Gonell, who expressed shock and anger at continuing efforts to “whitewash the facts.”
Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges described how “terrorists pushed through the line and engaged us in hand-to-hand combat,” with at least one person trying to gouge out the policeman’s eyes.
The accounts served as opening testimony in a first hearing of the US House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack, which opened with videos of the day’s events.
However, it was the more than three hours of accounts of officers that set the tone for a probe expected to last several months.
More than 535 arrests related to the day’s events have been made, officials said.
The work of the committee has become a political flashpoint.
Some lawmakers say that the day was mostly a peaceful demonstration and want answers to claims that last year’s presidential election was rigged.
Committee members framed their investigative mission as an appeal for truth.
“We know there is evidence of a coordinated planned attack,” US Representative Bennie Thompson, the panel’s chairman, told the hearing. “We know that the men and women who stormed the Capitol wanted to derail the peaceful transfer of power in this country.”
Thompson said that the committee would be “guided solely by the facts” and that “there’s no place for politics or partisanship in this investigation.”
US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said that racial epithets had been directed at him by rioters.
Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone said he was called a “traitor “ by rioters, who allegedly beat and tasered him unconscious.
“Nowhere in my wildest imagination did I ever expect to be in that situation,” said Fanone, who had a heart attack on the day.
“The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” Fanone said.
The fiery remark appeared to be aimed at security deficiencies at the Capitol.
Former US president Donald Trump has dismissed the investigation as “fake and highly partisan,” and blamed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to protect the Capitol.
Pelosi’s office said that Republicans are peddling in “deflection, distortion and disinformation.”
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager's accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Ethiopia's Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. "Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones," regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. "No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination." Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions' shared border. A government official said on
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing's most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens
