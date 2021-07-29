Seeking a lifeline, Afghans line up to obtain passports

AFP, KABUL





Like thousands of his compatriots, Abdel Khalid Nabyar waited outside Afghanistan’s main passport office to apply for the precious travel document that would allow him to leave the nation.

With the Taliban making huge advances in the countryside as foreign forces wind up their withdrawal, many Afghans — those with the means, at least — are looking for an escape route.

“If the situation worsens, we might have to leave,” said Nabyar, 52, who feels particularly vulnerable because he once ran a shop on a NATO military base.

A woman and a child walk past a line of applicants outside a passport office in Kabul on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Not everyone plans to make an immediate exit, but most want the safety net — knowing they can leave at short notice.

“People want to be prepared in advance in case things go wrong,” Nabyar added.

On most days, dozens begin lining up at the passport office in Kabul before dawn, and by 8am the line stretches for a good hundred meters.

Applicants slowly shuffle forward, clutching folders that contain their documents.

Occasionally, a police officer is needed to collar those cutting in line.

One official seemed irritated by journalists’ interest in the scene.

“Getting a passport is a normal request for any Afghan,” she said.

However, in the past few weeks, the numbers applying have been anything but usual.

“We are getting about 10,000 people a day, against 2,000 normally,” one police officer said.

Khalilullah, a 36-year-old engineer, arrived at 5am with his wife and three children.

“There were already 300 people in line,” he said, more than three hours after joining the line.

As part of the process, applicants need to have their picture taken, eyes biometrically recorded and fingerprints taken, with a thorough security frisk thrown in for good measure.

Zeenat Bahar Nazari had been waiting for hours when she spoke to reporters.

“When we were children, our families said that the Taliban ... killed people, made them disappear,” the 23-year-old computer science student said. “They were violent toward women, did not allow them to be educated and deprived them of their basic rights.”

While Nazari is too young to remember the Taliban’s first regime, from 1996 to 2001, she knows what they have done since.

“The only thing I know is that the Taliban has the face of terror — fighting, suicide bombings and bloodbaths,” she said. “When you go to school or university, you hope for a bright future, but if the Taliban take power, that hope for a bright future will disappear.”

Many of those in line had no idea where they would go if given the chance — or if any other country would even have them.

Most countries require Afghans to jump through hoops for a visa, with a massive number of documents required, along with proof of a financial stability that few possess.

Still, everyone wants to be ready.

Former civil servant Haji Sayed Mohammad Sultani wants a passport, but cannot imagine becoming a refugee again.

“As long as Afghanistan is livable, we will not leave our country,” the 45-year-old said.